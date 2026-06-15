



French President Emmanuel Macron’s selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Nice has quickly become a viral sensation, underscoring the warmth and camaraderie between India and France.





The photograph, taken on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, was accompanied by a single-word caption: “Nice!”—a playful double entendre that both described the picturesque Riviera city and conveyed approval of the moment.





The image, set against the Mediterranean coastline, captured both leaders smiling warmly as global dignitaries gathered in southern France for the high-level multilateral event.





The timing of the post was significant, marking the commencement of Prime Minister Modi’s crucial diplomatic visit to France. His participation in the G7 outreach sessions highlights India’s growing influence in global affairs, despite not being a permanent member of the bloc.





The invitation reflects New Delhi’s expanding geopolitical footprint and its ability to engage with premier global powers amid shifting international equations and heightened uncertainty. During the visit, Modi is scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with several leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump, further reinforcing India’s role in shaping international discourse.





The summit itself is set to deliberate on pressing global issues such as international security, trade dynamics, artificial intelligence, and ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia. Energy security, climate transition, global trade barriers, and the ethical governance of artificial intelligence are also expected to dominate the agenda. For India, these discussions provide a vital platform to articulate its perspectives and align with like-minded nations on matters of strategic importance.





The viral selfie also mirrors the robust strategic partnership cultivated between New Delhi and Paris in recent years. Both nations have consistently scaled up cooperation across defence, space exploration, civil nuclear energy, technology, and Indo-Pacific security architecture.





Their alignment extends to climate action, maritime safety, and calls for institutional reforms in global governance. Macron’s post, widely praised online, symbolises not just personal chemistry but also the deep diplomatic alignment between the two leaders.





As world leaders converge in Nice, the photograph has become more than a social media moment—it is a visual representation of India’s rising stature and the enduring strength of the India-France partnership.





The viral traction of the post demonstrates how diplomacy increasingly intersects with digital platforms, amplifying messages of solidarity and shared vision to a global audience.





ANI







