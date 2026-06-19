



India and Russia are jointly advancing the BrahMos missile family with three major strands: a very long‑range variant potentially reaching 1,500 kilometres, the compact BrahMos‑NG, and a hypersonic BrahMos capable of Mach 5+ speeds.





These developments mark a decisive evolution in India’s strike capabilities across land, sea, and air domains.





The BrahMos missile, first tested in 2001, has become the world’s fastest operational supersonic cruise missile. Weighing nearly three tonnes and flying at Mach 2.8, it has been deployed from land, sea, submarine, and air platforms.





However, the system’s size and weight limited its integration with most fighter aircraft, restricting air‑launched deployment largely to the Su‑30MKI.





To overcome these limitations, BrahMos Aerospace and DRDO are developing the BrahMos‑NG. This next‑generation missile will weigh around 1.2 tonnes, be nearly two metres shorter than the original, and achieve speeds of Mach 5.





Its reduced size allows integration with lighter aircraft such as the Tejas, Rafale, and future AMCA, as well as wider naval and land platforms. The NG is also expected to feature an AESA seeker for improved precision, stealthier design, and compatibility with unmanned systems.





Flight trials of BrahMos‑NG have been delayed as India introduced stricter operational requirements. These refinements are linked to the Atmanirbhar Bharat strategy, aiming to reduce reliance on Russian propulsion systems and incorporate indigenous liquid‑fuel ramjet technology. Analysts believe this redesign will strengthen India’s long‑term missile autonomy and resilience. Trials are now expected around 2027.





Parallel to the NG, work is underway on a hypersonic BrahMos variant. This missile is designed to reach speeds exceeding Mach 5, drastically reducing enemy reaction time and enhancing survivability against advanced air defences. The hypersonic version will build upon India’s ongoing hypersonic glide vehicle research, positioning the country among a select group pursuing operational hypersonic strike systems.





Equally significant is the development of a very long‑range BrahMos, with a projected reach of up to 1,500 kilometres. This extension would transform the missile into a strategic conventional deterrent, capable of striking high‑value targets deep within adversary territory or across the Indo‑Pacific maritime theatre. Reports also mention an 800‑kilometre strike version and submarine‑launched variants under the P75I program, further diversifying deployment options.





Cost reduction and indigenisation are central to these efforts. BrahMos Aerospace has indicated that newer versions will cut costs by around 20 per cent compared to the current ₹34–35 crore per missile.





Indigenous boosters and warheads are being validated, with Solar Industries conducting successful trials. Once implemented, these will replace imported components, increasing self‑reliance and reducing supply chain vulnerabilities.





The Indian Air Force has already projected a requirement for around 400 BrahMos‑NG missiles, valued at nearly ₹8,000 crore. This procurement would enable almost every frontline fighter to become a supersonic strike platform, dramatically altering India’s aerial strike equation.





For the Navy, submarine‑launched and vertical‑launch variants promise enhanced undersea and fleet defence capabilities, while the Army will benefit from lighter, more mobile land‑based systems.





Together, the BrahMos‑NG, hypersonic BrahMos, and very long‑range variant represent a comprehensive upgrade of India’s precision strike arsenal.





They will provide flexibility across multiple domains, strengthen deterrence against regional adversaries, and reinforce India’s position as a leader in supersonic and hypersonic missile technology.





Agencies







