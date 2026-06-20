



The Ministry of Defence of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has announced that its Air Force carried out overnight airstrikes against ISIS hideouts located inside Pakistan’s Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.





The operation was described as a defensive measure, with Afghan authorities claiming that these sites had been used to plan and coordinate attacks against Afghanistan with the alleged backing of hostile intelligence networks.





According to the statement issued on X, the strikes were conducted in the Gulistan area of Qila Abdullah District and the Shakar Ab Jungle Gardi area of Chagai District in Balochistan. These locations were identified as joint facilities used by ISIS militants and other hostile actors.





The Afghan Defence Ministry asserted that the attacks successfully struck all pre-designated high-value targets.





In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the operation targeted an ISIS-Khorasan facility in the Qamber Khel area of Orakzai Agency. The Ministry highlighted that this site was frequented by several key leaders of the group, making it a critical objective in the overnight campaign. The statement emphasised that the strikes were precise and achieved their intended outcomes.





The Defence Ministry stressed that Afghanistan will not tolerate any threats to its security and vowed to utilise its military capabilities to neutralise and eliminate such dangers. It underlined a shift in Afghanistan’s security policy, declaring that the country would no longer accept threats to its stability and would respond with full strength against any perceived aggression.





This development marks a significant escalation, as it represents cross-border military action by Afghanistan into Pakistani territory. It also underscores the growing regional tensions surrounding ISIS-Khorasan’s activities and the broader security challenges faced by both Afghanistan and Pakistan.





Analysts note that such operations could further strain relations between Kabul and Islamabad, particularly given Pakistan’s sensitivity to foreign military actions within its borders.





The Afghan Defence Ministry concluded its statement with a firm commitment to continue defending the nation against external threats, reiterating that all available military resources would be deployed to safeguard Afghanistan’s stability and sovereignty.





ANI







