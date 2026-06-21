



According to report in the mainstream media, India’s proposed export of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile to Vietnam is now in its final stages, with only a few clearances pending. BrahMos Aerospace CEO Jaiteerth Joshi confirmed that negotiations are nearing conclusion, signalling that the landmark deal could soon be sealed.





If finalised, Vietnam would become one of the largest overseas operators of India’s flagship missile system, marking a major milestone in New Delhi’s defence diplomacy.





The progress comes at a time when India has delivered its 100th indigenous BrahMos booster, a significant achievement in the indigenisation drive. This milestone reflects the country’s growing self-reliance in advanced defence technologies and its ability to sustain production for both domestic and export requirements.





Alongside boosters, indigenous warheads are also under development, further strengthening the missile’s Indian technological footprint.





Work is simultaneously underway on the BrahMos-NG, a next-generation variant designed to be lighter and more versatile, suitable for deployment on a wider range of platforms including fighter aircraft and smaller naval vessels. Extended-range versions are also being developed, which would enhance the missile’s reach beyond the current 290–400 kilometre envelope, thereby expanding its strategic utility in maritime and land-based operations.





For Vietnam, the acquisition of BrahMos would represent a decisive step in bolstering its coastal defence and maritime deterrence capabilities. Hanoi has long sought to diversify its defence partnerships beyond Russia, and India’s willingness to supply cutting-edge systems aligns with Vietnam’s strategic need to counterbalance regional pressures, particularly in the South China Sea.





The deal is expected to include not only missile batteries but also training, logistics, and long-term support, ensuring sustained cooperation between the two nations.





India’s success in advancing the BrahMos programme underscores its broader ambition to emerge as a leading defence exporter. With the Philippines already inducted into the BrahMos network and Indonesia in advanced talks, Vietnam’s inclusion would consolidate India’s role as a credible security partner in Southeast Asia.





This growing footprint enhances India’s standing in the Indo-Pacific, reinforcing its strategic partnerships while showcasing the strength of its indigenous defence industry.





The BrahMos missile itself remains one of the most formidable supersonic cruise systems in the world, capable of flying at speeds of Mach 2.8, executing precision strikes, and skimming close to the sea surface to evade detection. Its versatility across land, sea, and air platforms makes it a highly sought-after weapon system, and Vietnam’s induction would significantly elevate its deterrence posture.





The near completion of this deal highlights the convergence of India’s technological achievements and Vietnam’s strategic requirements.





It also signals the emergence of a new security architecture in Southeast Asia, where India’s defence exports are increasingly shaping regional balances. The BrahMos partnership is therefore not just a commercial transaction but a strategic alignment with long-term implications for Indo-Pacific stability.





Agencies







