



The Indian military is actively laying the foundation for a specialised space unit under the tri‑service Defence Space Agency.





This initiative is designed to consolidate military space assets and ensure that India’s armed forces are prepared for the emerging challenges of orbital warfare.





While no official fleet deployment of reusable launch vehicles has yet been commissioned, the planning phase is already shaping a future where dedicated space operations will become routine.





The Defence Space Agency has been formed to coordinate aerospace development goals across the Army, Navy and Air Force. This tri‑service coordination is aligned with a broader national military space policy and doctrine, ensuring that space power is integrated into India’s overall warfighting strategy.





The agency is tasked with harmonising military requirements with technological advances, thereby creating a unified approach to space operations.





The initiative will rely heavily on indigenous reusable launch vehicle technology. The Indian Space Research Organisation has already achieved significant milestones in this field, including successful Autonomous Landing Missions under the RLV‑LEX program.





ISRO is also scaling its Reusable Launch Vehicle‑Technology Demonstrator program, which is intended to validate critical systems such as hypersonic flight, autonomous guidance, and precision landing. These achievements provide the technological backbone for military adoption.





Integrating reusable launch vehicles into military operations offers clear operational advantages. They provide rapid and cost‑effective access to space, allowing responsive satellite deployments in times of crisis.





This capability ensures that reconnaissance, surveillance and communication assets can be replenished quickly, reducing vulnerability to adversary counter‑space actions. The ability to relaunch vehicles multiple times also lowers costs and increases flexibility compared to traditional expendable rockets.





Beyond cost efficiency, reusable launch vehicles enhance strategic resilience. They allow India to maintain assured access to orbit even in contested environments, supporting both defensive and offensive space operations.





Rapid launch cycles mean that satellites can be deployed or replaced within hours, ensuring continuity of intelligence and command‑and‑control functions. This responsiveness is critical as space becomes a contested domain where denial and disruption tactics are increasingly employed.





The Defence Space Agency’s initiative also reflects a global trend. Leading powers such as the United States and China are investing heavily in reusable launch systems for military purposes.





India’s adoption of similar technology ensures that it remains competitive in the evolving strategic landscape. By leveraging ISRO’s progress, the military can avoid duplication of effort while ensuring that sovereign capabilities are developed in line with national security requirements.





The integration of reusable launch vehicles into India’s military space architecture will also stimulate private sector participation. Defence‑industrial partnerships are expected to play a role in manufacturing, maintenance and innovation, creating a whole‑of‑nation approach to space security. This mirrors developments in other countries where commercial players are increasingly central to national defence space programs.





Although the initiative is still in its formative stage, it represents a decisive step towards building a resilient and responsive military space capability. By combining tri‑service coordination, indigenous technology, and operational advantages, India is positioning itself to operate effectively in orbit.





The groundwork being laid today will ensure that future conflicts are shaped not only on land, sea and air, but also in space.





Agencies







