



Iran’s Revolutionary Guards struck a Singapore-flagged cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz near Oman, according to US officials, reigniting tensions just days after Washington and Tehran agreed to ease blockades.





The United Nations has paused its evacuation of stranded vessels, raising fresh concerns for global shipping and energy supplies.





The incident occurred on Thursday when the vessel reported being hit on its starboard side by a projectile 7.5 nautical miles southeast of Oman’s port of Dahit. The British maritime agency UKMTO confirmed the strike, noting damage to the ship’s bridge but no casualties. Maritime security sources suggested the attack was likely carried out by a drone, though Iran has not issued an official statement.





The attack follows a week of relative calm in the Strait of Hormuz after the United States and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding to halt hostilities. The agreement included a 60-day commitment by Iran to facilitate safe passage for commercial vessels without charging transit fees.





However, Tehran has continued to insist it will impose maritime service charges, a position strongly opposed by Washington.





Oman, which has been mediating discussions on the future administration of the Strait, initially indicated it was considering levying costs jointly with Iran. On Thursday, however, its foreign minister clarified that Muscat’s plans “do not entail the imposition of any transit fees.” Oman also announced a temporary route running close to its coast, but Iran’s Revolutionary Guards quickly countered, declaring that “the only authorised route” was the one designated by Tehran.





The United Nations’ International Maritime Organization (IMO) suspended its newly launched evacuation initiative after the attack. The program had been designed to help hundreds of stranded ships and thousands of seafarers leave the Gulf through two designated routes, one via Iranian waters and the other through Omani waters under US oversight. IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez said the pause was necessary to reconfirm safety guarantees for vessels in the region.





The strike is the first reported since the ceasefire deal and has already impacted global markets. Benchmark Brent crude prices rose nearly 2 per cent following the incident, reflecting renewed fears over the stability of one of the world’s busiest energy corridors. Prior to the conflict, the Strait of Hormuz handled about one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments.





The attack also comes amid wider geopolitical manoeuvring. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, meeting Gulf Cooperation Council ministers in Bahrain, reiterated Washington’s rejection of Iran’s claims to control the Strait or levy fees. The GCC ministers jointly emphasised the importance of free and unrestricted navigation under international law, underscoring the strategic significance of the waterway.





This latest development highlights the fragility of the ceasefire and the continuing risks to maritime security in the Gulf. With thousands of sailors stranded and shipping companies wary of resuming normal operations, the future of the Strait of Hormuz remains uncertain.





The incident underscores how quickly tensions can escalate, threatening both regional stability and global energy flows.





Agencies







