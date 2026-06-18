



NIBE Limited has successfully demonstrated its Garudastra 120mm vehicle‑mounted mortar system to the Indian Army at the Infantry School in Mhow, showcasing rapid shoot‑and‑scoot manoeuvres, high‑volume firepower, precision GPS‑ and laser‑guided strikes, and Multiple Rounds Simultaneous Impact (MRSI) capability.





The trials underscored its ability to deliver accurate indirect fire support while enhancing battlefield survivability and mobility.





The demonstration was conducted under a No Cost‑No Commitment evaluation, reflecting the Army’s interest in assessing advanced indigenous systems without immediate procurement obligations.





Garudastra moved into a temporary firing position and was combat‑ready in under thirty seconds. It fired two rounds in less than fifteen seconds before vacating the position within another fifteen seconds to simulate evasion of counter‑battery fire. The system then relocated to its primary firing position and re‑engaged the target with equal accuracy.





The mortar system highlighted its high rate of fire, with a two‑member crew launching twelve rounds in just sixty seconds while maintaining precision throughout the sequence. This rapid firing capability is designed to overwhelm enemy positions and provide decisive support to infantry operations.





Garudastra further demonstrated its MRSI capability by firing three rounds along different trajectories and flight times, enabling all three to strike the target simultaneously and maximise battlefield impact.





The highlight of the demonstration was the firing of a GPS‑ and laser‑guided precision munition with a range of up to ten kilometres. Fired from long distance, the round scored a direct hit on a three‑metre by three‑metre target, underscoring the system’s exceptional accuracy.





The weapon employs a seventeen‑kilogram penetrating warhead capable of defeating up to twenty centimetres of reinforced concrete, making it effective against bunkers and fortified positions.





Garudastra is built around a guided 120mm mortar ammunition system, a calibre widely used globally for its balance of firepower, range, and mobility. The system incorporates soft‑recoil technology, allowing it to be mounted on lightweight 4×4 tactical vehicles.





This ensures rapid deployment and mobility in dynamic battlefield conditions. Its integration with C4I and Battle Management Systems enables real‑time targeting information from drones, radars, and command networks, enhancing responsiveness against mobile targets.





The system is capable of burst firing at twelve to sixteen rounds per minute and sustained firing at three to four rounds per minute. Such flexibility allows commanders to tailor fire missions to tactical requirements, whether suppressing enemy movement or delivering concentrated strikes.





In modern battlefields dominated by drone surveillance and counter‑battery radars, Garudastra’s shoot‑and‑scoot capability provides a significant survivability advantage over conventional mortar systems.





NIBE Limited emphasised that the successful demonstration reinforces its commitment to indigenous defence manufacturing under the Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.





Developed in collaboration with a foreign Original Equipment Manufacturer, the program aligns with India’s strategic objective of building self‑reliance in advanced weapon systems.





The company described Garudastra as a next‑generation firepower solution designed to meet the evolving requirements of the Indian Armed Forces.





The trials also carry strategic implications for India’s artillery doctrine. By combining rapid mobility, high‑volume firepower, advanced MRSI capability, and precision‑guided engagement, Garudastra represents a significant enhancement in battlefield effectiveness, survivability, and operational flexibility.





Its ability to deliver accurate indirect fire support while maintaining mobility positions it as a valuable complement to existing artillery assets.





Agencies







