



India and the United States reviewed the progress of negotiations towards the interim bilateral trade agreement during the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France.





The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer will visit India next week to advance discussions.





The leaders expressed satisfaction with the significant progress achieved so far and directed officials to work towards a balanced, mutually beneficial, and commercially meaningful agreement at the earliest opportunity. The Ministry of External Affairs stated that Greer’s visit is directly linked to this effort.





President Trump emphasised that the two sides were very close to finalising the trade deal. He highlighted the productive conversations with Prime Minister Modi and noted that multiple initiatives were underway between the United States and India. He also praised Modi’s role in encouraging investment in the United States, acknowledging India’s financial commitments in American projects.





Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal explained that Greer would arrive in India on the evening of 22 June and hold discussions with the Minister for Commerce and Industry on 23–24 June.





These talks are expected to focus on finalising the framework of the interim agreement and advancing negotiations on the broader Bilateral Trade Agreement.





Greer’s visit comes at a time when India continues to engage with Washington on proposed tariff measures under Section 301 proceedings. The discussions are expected to address these concerns while shaping the contours of the bilateral trade framework. Agrawal stressed that the agreement would cover the entire spectrum of trade relations between the two countries and provide clarity on the ongoing investigations.





Beyond trade, Modi and Trump reviewed the progress achieved under the India-U.S. COMPACT initiative, which was launched during their meeting in Washington D.C. in February 2025.





This framework has catalysed cooperation in defence, strategic technologies, energy, and commerce. Both leaders welcomed the developments and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.





The statement underscored their determination to advance cooperation across all domains for the mutual benefit of both nations and their peoples. The upcoming visit of Jamieson Greer is therefore seen as a pivotal step in consolidating the trade negotiations and aligning them with the broader strategic partnership.





ANI







