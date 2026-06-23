



Ajit Doval and Wang Yi held a significant diplomatic meeting in New Delhi on 22 June 2026, on the sidelines of the BRICS National Security Advisers’ gathering. The talks were described by the Ministry of External Affairs as constructive and forward-looking, signalling a renewed effort to stabilise and normalise relations between India and China.





The two sides reviewed recent developments in their bilateral relationship and noted progress towards gradual normalisation. Ajit Doval emphasised that stable, predictable and constructive relations are essential for building trust and understanding between the two nations. The discussions were marked by a clear intent to move away from confrontation and towards structured dialogue.





The meeting was attended by senior Indian officials including Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Ambassador Vikram Doraiswami and Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai. Their presence underscored the importance New Delhi attaches to this engagement, particularly at a time when India holds the chairmanship of the BRICS grouping.





The relationship between India and China has been strained since the border clash in 2020, which led to years of heightened military and diplomatic tension.





However, since 2024 both sides have pursued de-escalation, with structured talks and high-level meetings gradually restoring communication channels. The latest dialogue reflects this evolving re-engagement.





Wang Yi had previously visited New Delhi in August last year for the 24th Meeting of the Special Representatives. At that time, both sides agreed that peace and tranquillity had been maintained along the border since the 23rd round of talks. They reiterated the importance of maintaining calm in the border areas to promote overall bilateral development.





The thaw in ties has also been evident in meetings between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping at major international summits. At the SCO Summit in Tianjin last year, both leaders welcomed the positive momentum and reaffirmed that India and China are development partners, not rivals. They stressed that differences should not escalate into disputes.





The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted that a stable relationship and cooperation between India and China, representing 2.8 billion people, is vital for the growth and development of both nations.





It also noted that such cooperation is necessary for shaping a multipolar world and a multipolar Asia, reflecting the trends of the 21st century.





This latest meeting between Ajit Doval and Wang Yi therefore represents another step in the gradual recalibration of ties. It demonstrates a shared commitment to dialogue, stability and constructive engagement, even as both nations continue to navigate sensitive issues along their border and within the broader regional context.





ANI







