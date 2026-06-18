



Indian defence manufacturer SMPP has entered into a teaming agreement with European defence major KNDS to produce advanced loitering munitions in India.





The announcement was made at the Eurosatory defence exhibition in Paris, underscoring India’s determination to strengthen indigenous defence production and meet the armed forces’ growing demand for precision strike systems.





The agreement will be executed through SMPP’s subsidiary, SMPP Ammunition, which will undertake manufacturing in India under the government’s flagship Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.





This partnership represents a significant step in reducing reliance on foreign imports and building a robust domestic ecosystem for advanced battlefield technologies.





The collaboration will initially prioritise supplying the Indian Army, which has an urgent requirement for loitering munitions as part of its broader push to induct advanced battlefield capabilities. The systems are expected to provide the Army with enhanced operational flexibility and precision strike options in contested environments.





The partnership covers KNDS’ VELOCE and RODEUR loitering munition systems, along with its ISTAR family of drones. Together, these platforms offer an integrated “search-and-destroy” capability, combining intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance functions with precision strike capabilities.





The loitering munitions are designed to target high-value assets with accuracy, employing a hybrid navigation architecture that integrates multi-constellation Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) receivers with Inertial Navigation Systems (INS). This dual-layered approach ensures reliable operations across diverse terrains and in environments where GPS signals may be contested or degraded.





The systems also feature fire-and-forget capability, allowing operators to launch missions without requiring continuous guidance. This enhances their effectiveness in precision strikes against strategic enemy assets, while reducing operator exposure and increasing survivability in high-threat scenarios.





The timing of this agreement is notable, as India has been accelerating its procurement and development of loitering munitions. Recent deliveries of turbojet-powered drones with precision strike capability to the Army highlight the urgency of expanding indigenous production lines.





The SMPP-KNDS partnership complements these efforts by introducing proven European designs into India’s manufacturing base, ensuring rapid availability and scalability.





Beyond immediate operational benefits, the collaboration is expected to contribute to India’s long-term defence industrial base. By embedding advanced technologies within domestic production, the partnership supports knowledge transfer, skill development, and the creation of a sustainable supply chain for future unmanned combat systems.





This agreement also reflects a broader trend of international defence majors partnering with Indian firms to align with the government’s self-reliance agenda. Such collaborations are reshaping India’s defence landscape, enabling the armed forces to access cutting-edge technologies while simultaneously strengthening indigenous capabilities.





The SMPP-KNDS pact is therefore more than a manufacturing arrangement; it is a strategic alignment that positions India to field next-generation loitering munitions tailored to its operational requirements, while reinforcing its ambition to become a global hub for advanced defence production.





Agencies







