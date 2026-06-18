



Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Alstom Chief Executive Officer Martin Sion in Paris, marking a significant step in driving economic momentum during the final phase of his visit to France.





The meeting underscored India’s interest in strengthening cooperation with French industry leaders, particularly in the fields of transport and infrastructure, where Alstom has a strong presence.





The Prime Minister arrived in Paris directly from his engagements at the G7 Summit in Evian. Upon landing, he was greeted with immense enthusiasm by members of the Indian diaspora, who expressed their pride in his leadership and the growing India–France partnership.





Modi, in turn, conveyed gratitude for the warm welcome, noting that the community’s efforts have played a vital role in bringing the two nations closer together.





On social media, he remarked that the India–France partnership is crucial not only for bilateral progress but also for the advancement of the planet. His words reflected the broader vision of the relationship, which has increasingly focused on sustainable development, clean energy, and technological innovation.





During his stay in Paris, Modi’s itinerary includes delivering a keynote address at the VivaTech Summit, Europe’s largest technology and start-up convention. His participation highlights India’s growing role in global technology ecosystems and its ambition to showcase indigenous innovation on international platforms.





In addition to high-level technology deliberations, Modi will also engage with non-resident Indians at a dedicated community reception. Such interactions have become a hallmark of his foreign visits, reinforcing the bond between India and its diaspora while encouraging their participation in India’s growth story.





This Paris leg follows Modi’s high-profile participation at the G7 Summit in Evian, where he held discussions with world leaders on pressing global issues. These included governance models, artificial intelligence frameworks, and strategic alliances with developing economies. Modi described the summit as highly fruitful, emphasising that he had the opportunity to present India’s unique strategies in administration and policy development.





He also championed stronger ties with emerging countries, stressing the importance of collaboration with the Global South for global prosperity. On social media, he reflected on these engagements, noting that India’s perspectives on governance and policy-making were well received.





At the summit’s dedicated AI panel, Modi outlined India’s approach to building technological frameworks centred on human welfare and ethical principles. He urged global leaders to adopt inclusive models so that advancements in new-age technology could empower the Global South rather than deepen divides.





Furthermore, he addressed the Outreach Session on “Reviving a Balanced, Shared and Sustainable Economic Growth for All.” In his speech, he presented India’s governance blueprint of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas.” He explained how India’s economic transformation is rooted in democratic principles, large-scale participation, and total social inclusion.





The Paris engagements, combined with his G7 interventions, illustrate Modi’s dual focus on advancing India’s global standing in both economic and technological spheres. His meeting with Alstom’s CEO signals a push to deepen industrial cooperation, while his VivaTech address will reinforce India’s role as a rising hub of innovation.





ANI







