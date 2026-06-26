



US President Donald Trump has categorically rejected the idea of any final peace agreement with Iran that would permit Tehran to impose shipping fees on vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.





He declared such a proposal to be unacceptable to Washington, emphasising that freedom of navigation through the strategic waterway is non‑negotiable.





Trump made the announcement during a press conference at the White House on Wednesday, where he appeared alongside NATO chief Mark Rutte. His remarks were in direct response to a question about whether he would approve a comprehensive settlement if it included transit charges for commercial shipping.





He stated that the United States could not agree to such an arrangement, warning that it would set a dangerous precedent for other nations to demand similar concessions. He explained that America’s global strengths would be undermined if it accepted such terms, as it would then be compelled to extend the same privileges to other states.





Trump’s words were clear and uncompromising: “No, it would be unacceptable to me because we have numerous strengths and if we did that for them, we would have to do it for other people.” His rejection underscores Washington’s firm stance that international waterways cannot be subject to unilateral tolls or fees imposed by regional powers.





The comments come at a critical juncture in negotiations between Washington and Tehran. Both sides are engaged in talks aimed at transforming a fragile ceasefire into a broader peace agreement. These discussions follow months of conflict that disrupted global energy markets and raised fears of a wider regional war.





The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the most strategically vital maritime chokepoints in the world, carrying nearly one‑fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies. Any attempt to monetise passage through the strait has been viewed by the United States and its allies as a direct threat to international trade and energy security.





Trump’s rejection of Iran’s proposed shipping fees highlights the broader challenges in reaching a durable peace accord. While progress has been made on issues such as sanctions relief, nuclear inspections, and regional security arrangements, the question of maritime freedom remains a red line for Washington.





The insistence on unrestricted navigation reflects longstanding American policy, reinforced by NATO allies, that global commons must remain open and free from unilateral control. The outcome of these negotiations will determine whether the ceasefire can evolve into a lasting settlement or whether tensions will resurface in the Gulf.





Agencies







