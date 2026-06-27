



The United States military launched strikes against Iran on Friday following an Iranian drone attack on a cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz. The incident has cast serious doubt over the fragile interim peace deal recently agreed between Washington and Tehran.





According to U.S. Central Command, American aircraft targeted missile and drone storage facilities as well as coastal radar sites. Iranian media reported that a projectile struck near a pier in Sirik, a city located on the shores of the strategic waterway.





The attack on the cargo ship occurred near Oman's coast on Thursday and was immediately blamed on Iran by U.S. President Donald Trump. He declared that the strike represented a violation of last week’s agreement, which had temporarily eased tensions in the Gulf.





Tehran responded by warning Gulf states not to align themselves with Washington, reiterating its insistence that it would retain control over the Strait of Hormuz. The waterway remains one of the most critical conduits for global oil and gas shipments, and its security is central to international energy stability.





Despite the escalation between the U.S. and Iran, there were signs of progress elsewhere in the region. Israel and Lebanon signed an agreement aimed at ending hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militant group.





The deal calls for Hezbollah to disarm and for Israel to withdraw its troops from Lebanese territory. However, questions remain over how the agreement will be enforced, with Hezbollah already stating it will not cooperate. The announcement nonetheless marks a tentative step towards reducing violence along the Israel-Lebanon frontier.





The developments highlight the fragile balance of power in the Middle East. On one hand, the U.S.-Iran confrontation over the Strait of Hormuz threatens to reignite a broader conflict, while on the other, the Israel-Lebanon accord offers a glimmer of hope for de-escalation.





The situation remains volatile, with the future of the interim peace deal between Washington and Tehran now hanging in the balance.





Agencies







