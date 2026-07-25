



Amir-ul-Azeem, Secretary General of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan and a close associate of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, has died under mysterious circumstances in Lahore.





His funeral, attended by senior political figures and leaders linked to proscribed terrorist organisations, has reignited scrutiny over Pakistan’s alleged nexus between mainstream politics and terror outfits.





Amir-ul-Azeem, born in Lahore in 1958, was a veteran political organiser and strategist who rose through the ranks of Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba before becoming a central figure in Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan.





He earned an MBA from Punjab University and began his activism as Nazim of IJT Lahore, later serving as Nazim-e-Aala of IJT Pakistan.





During General Zia-ul-Haq’s rule, he led the movement for the restoration of student unions, enduring imprisonment while continuing his political struggle.





He later served as President of the Punjab University Students Union and held multiple senior positions in Jamaat-e-Islami, including Emir of Lahore, Emir of Central Punjab, Central Information Secretary, and twice as Secretary General of the party. In 2019, he was appointed Secretary General by then JI Emir Sirajul Haq, and he continued in this role under Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman after 2024.





Despite battling cancer, Amir-ul-Azeem remained active in organisational responsibilities until his final days. His colleagues described him as a man of principle, humility, and discipline, widely respected across political, social, and media circles. He played a frontline role in the Lawyers’ Movement for the restoration of the judiciary and contested the 2002 Punjab Assembly by-election on the platform of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal.





His funeral prayers were held at Mansoorah, Lahore, led by JI chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman. Thousands attended, including senior Jamaat leaders, political figures, lawyers, journalists, traders, civil society members, and representatives of labour and farmers.





Notably, leaders linked to proscribed terrorist organisations were also present, raising questions about the continuing overlap between Pakistan’s political establishment and extremist networks.





Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan expressed condolences, describing him as a visionary politician and principled leader.





However, his close association with Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin has drawn sharp attention from security analysts, who argue that his funeral attendance by figures tied to banned groups underscores Pakistan’s unresolved entanglement with militancy.





Observers note that Jamaat-e-Islami has historically maintained ideological and operational linkages with militant outfits, particularly in Kashmir-related activities. Amir-ul-Azeem’s death, under circumstances described as mysterious despite official claims of cancer, has fuelled speculation about internal rivalries, covert eliminations, or the silencing of figures whose networks straddled politics and militancy.





For India, his demise is being closely monitored as part of the broader pattern of targeted eliminations of Pakistan-based leaders linked to cross-border terrorism. Analysts caution that while the removal of individuals may disrupt organisational structures temporarily, ideological networks and successor figures often emerge to sustain operations.





The incident highlights the persistent ambiguity in Pakistan’s counter-terror narrative, where mainstream political leaders and proscribed organisations continue to share platforms, reinforcing concerns about the state’s dual approach to militancy.





Agencies







