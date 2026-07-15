



US senators have introduced a sweeping bipartisan sanctions bill targeting Russia’s economy, with India named among five countries that could face tariffs of up to 100% for continuing to buy Russian oil.





The measure, backed by President Trump, represents a significant softening from earlier proposals that threatened 500% tariffs, but it still places India under direct pressure as one of Moscow’s largest energy customers.





The bill, formally unveiled on Capitol Hill by Senators Richard Blumenthal, Jeanne Shaheen, Roger Wicker, Katie Britt and more than a dozen colleagues, has been dubbed by some as the “Lindsey Graham Russia Accountability Bill.”





It was described as the late Senator Graham’s greatest achievement, with lawmakers emphasising his role in negotiating its terms before his death. The announcement carried an emotional undertone, with senators urging passage as a tribute to Graham’s legacy.





The legislation goes far beyond tariffs. It imposes full blocking sanctions on Russia’s energy and financial sectors, defence industry, oligarchs, businesspeople, and President Vladimir Putin himself. Senator Blumenthal stressed that the bill is designed to cut off Moscow’s ability to finance its war in Ukraine, while simultaneously discouraging major buyers from sustaining Russia’s oil revenues.





A key provision authorises the administration to impose tariffs above zero but capped well below full value on countries identified as the largest buyers of Russian oil. India, China, Slovakia, Hungary and Azerbaijan were named explicitly.





A related clause targets buyers of Russian natural gas but exempts countries importing less than 15 per cent of their gas from Russia if they are already reducing purchases, shielding most European allies. The actual tariff rate will be determined by the US Trade Representative, not fixed in the bill, though senators expect it to be set high enough to strongly discourage continued purchases.





Earlier drafts of the bill had threatened tariffs of up to 500 per cent on as many as 63 countries. The current version narrows the scope to a “very discreet number” of five oil and five gas buyers, reflecting input from the Trump administration, which has now formally endorsed the measure. Lawmakers said this redesign was intended to win over House Democrats who had criticised the broader earlier version.





Senator James Risch, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, highlighted a separate provision cracking down on Russia’s “shadow fleet” of tankers used to evade sanctions. The bill also introduces sanctions on major Russian energy projects such as Yamal LNG and Arctic LNG, and on the Central Bank of Russia and other financial institutions.





The timing of the bill was described as urgent, with senators pointing to Ukrainian battlefield gains and continuing Russian strikes on civilian areas. They expressed confidence that the Senate could act before the end of August, noting assurances from the Senate Majority Leader that a vote will proceed once sufficient support is secured.





President Trump has signalled his backing, with the White House confirming he supports the bill. The legislation gives him authority to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent, with waiver powers if deemed in the US national interest.





India has resisted Western pressure to curb its purchases of discounted Russian crude, which surged after 2022 and now account for a significant share of its imports. New Delhi has defended the trade as essential for energy security and consumer affordability, arguing that it also helps stabilise global oil prices. However, the new bill places India directly in Washington’s crosshairs, raising the prospect of tariffs on Indian exports if purchases continue at current levels.





The measure must still clear procedural hurdles in the Senate and pass the House of Representatives before reaching President Trump’s desk. Senators emphasised that the bill is both a tribute to Graham’s legacy and a strategic tool to intensify pressure on Moscow, while signalling to major buyers like India that continued reliance on Russian energy could carry heavy costs.





ANI







