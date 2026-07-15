



India has achieved a decisive leap in secure defence communications with DRDO and Bangalore-based Taqbit Labs successfully completing military field trials of an indigenous fibre-based Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) system, announced DRDO.





This breakthrough ensures protection against next-generation cyber threats, including attacks from future quantum computers, and lays the foundation for a scalable multi-hop quantum-secure network for India’s Armed Forces.





The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in collaboration with Taqbit Labs, has transitioned quantum cryptography from laboratory experiments into a ruggedized, combat-ready system.





The fibre-based QKD system demonstrated during military field trials is designed to secure India’s strategic communication networks against adversaries employing “harvest now, decrypt later” tactics, where encrypted data is intercepted today with the intent of decryption once quantum computing matures.





Unlike classical encryption, which relies on mathematical complexity, QKD leverages the fundamental laws of quantum mechanics. The No-Cloning Theorem ensures that quantum states cannot be copied or measured without altering them.





Any attempt at interception instantly disturbs the quantum particles, corrupting the key and alerting operators in real time. This makes eavesdropping detectable and renders compromised keys useless before any sensitive data is transmitted.





The system has been engineered to withstand real-world conditions, including environmental stressors such as temperature fluctuations and signal degradation across commercial fibre lines. Taqbit Labs and DRDO have ensured that the hardware is tamper-evident and resilient, making it suitable for deployment in operational military environments. This marks a significant step in productising quantum security for national defence.





One of the steepest challenges in quantum networking is distance, as quantum signals degrade over fibre after several dozen kilometres. DRDO’s breakthrough lies in its scalable multi-hop architecture, which chains secure nodes together to extend communication links across vast distances. This architecture paves the way for building a large-scale quantum communication grid capable of connecting command centres, radar stations, and critical military infrastructure.





The trials represent a milestone in India’s National Quantum Mission, which aims to establish sovereign quantum technologies across communication, sensing, and cryptography. By achieving this success, India positions itself among the select nations capable of deploying quantum-secure military networks, reinforcing strategic autonomy and digital sovereignty.





Beyond defence, the implications of this achievement extend to banking, energy, and other critical sectors where quantum-safe communication is vital. The system’s scalability ensures that India can expand its quantum-secure backbone to protect national infrastructure against evolving cyber threats.





This accomplishment highlights India’s growing ecosystem of indigenous quantum innovation, with DRDO and start-ups like Taqbit Labs spearheading efforts to reduce reliance on foreign technologies. It also demonstrates the synergy between defence research and private deep-tech enterprises in advancing sovereign capabilities.





The successful military field trials of the QKD system confirm India’s readiness to operationalise quantum-secure communication networks, ensuring resilience against the cyber challenges of the quantum era.





DRDO News







