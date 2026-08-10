



India has successfully conducted a user trial of the nuclear-capable Agni-4 medium-range ballistic missile from Chandipur off the Odisha coast last Thursday (6-Aug-2026), Times of India reported





The trial was carried out by the Strategic Forces Command and is considered a significant step in strengthening India’s nuclear deterrence posture under its declared no-first-use nuclear doctrine. The missile bridges a crucial gap between mid-range and intercontinental variants, thereby enhancing India’s strategic reach.





Agni-4 has a strike range of 4,000 kilometres, positioning it between the 2,000-km Agni-II/Agni-Prime and the 5,000+ km Agni-V. This makes it capable of covering regional strategic targets with ease.





Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, the missile can carry both nuclear and conventional payloads and is a vital component of India’s nuclear triad.





The missile provides India with credible deterrence as it can reach deep into major strategic centres across nearly all of mainland China. Its range also extends to parts of Southeast Asia, West Asia and Central Asia.





On the successful test, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Strategic Forces Command and DRDO, describing the launch as a textbook mission that reaffirmed India’s commitment to defending the nation with advanced technologies.





Agni-4 is powered by a two-stage solid-propellant system and has the capacity to carry a payload of 1,000 kilograms. It is launched from a mobile tandem launcher, which allows rapid deployment and ensures survivability against pre-emptive strikes. This mobility is a key feature of India’s missile program, enhancing operational flexibility and resilience.





One of the unique aspects of Agni-4 is its advanced re-entry heat shield. This shield is engineered to withstand extreme exterior skin temperatures exceeding 3,000°C, while ensuring that internal electronic systems and avionics remain fully functional at temperatures below 50°C. This capability is critical for maintaining missile integrity during re-entry into the atmosphere.





The missile employs an advanced guidance system and moving nozzles to maintain its trajectory and achieve high accuracy. It is accurate to less than 100 metres circular error probable over its 4,000-km flight path. Such precision minimises deviation and ensures pin-point targeting capability, even across extreme long-range distances.





Agni-4 uses an inertial guidance system with ring laser gyroscopes and flexseal thrust vectoring systems. These technologies enable precise orientation control during flight and guarantee high-accuracy targeting.





The defence ministry has emphasised that the missile system is equipped with modern and compact avionics with redundancy, ensuring a high level of reliability.





The successful trial of Agni-4 reinforces India’s layered missile development trajectory and strengthens its strategic defence program. It underscores India’s commitment to maintaining credible minimum deterrence while advancing indigenous missile technology to meet evolving security challenges.





Agencies







