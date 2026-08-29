



The Indian Air Force Chief, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, has confirmed that predictive AI and digital twin technology are now central to the IAF’s future warfare planning, FirstPost reported





These tools allow the force to simulate combat scenarios, logistics stress tests, and air defence responses virtually, reducing risks and ensuring lessons are learned once and shared across the service.





The IAF Chief spoke at an event in Kanpur, emphasising that predictive AI is being used to forecast developments and assist in planning. He explained that the availability of vast amounts of data enables the force to anticipate future scenarios with greater accuracy.





Digital twins, virtual models of real systems, are being created to simulate strike packages, air defence responses, and logistical chains under stress, allowing planners to test strategies on computers before risking aircraft or pilots.





He stressed the importance of data sharing across the force, noting that mistakes should be learned from once and not repeated by different units. By pooling collective experience, the IAF aims to build stronger systems and avoid costly errors. This approach reflects a broader shift in modern warfare, where technology and simulation are increasingly vital to operational readiness.





The Chief highlighted that collaboration, innovation, and continuous adaptation are essential for building robust defence capabilities. He noted that the IAF is integrating emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data-driven systems to improve surveillance, training, and decision-making. These advancements are not only strengthening military capabilities but also helping the force develop a deeper understanding of future challenges.





China’s People’s Liberation Army has already invested heavily in AI-driven simulation and decision support.





The IAF Chief warned that a force unable to test its plans virtually risks learning expensive lessons in real combat. By adopting predictive AI and digital twins, India is positioning itself to avoid such pitfalls and to remain competitive in the evolving technological landscape of warfare.





The IAF continues to focus on modernisation and indigenous technology adoption, aligning with India’s broader defence strategy.





This includes leveraging AI to enhance operational effectiveness and ensuring that future warfare planning is grounded in advanced simulation and predictive modelling. The emphasis on indigenous solutions also supports India’s long-term goal of self-reliance in defence technology.





The Chief’s remarks underline a recognition that warfare is increasingly shaped by digital innovation. By embracing predictive AI and digital twins, the IAF is preparing to meet future threats with foresight, efficiency, and resilience.





This marks a significant step in India’s defence modernisation journey, ensuring that its air power remains formidable in the decades ahead.





Agencies







