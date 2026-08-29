



India’s $75 billion annual freight payout to foreign carriers for the majority of its maritime trade is indeed a major economic and geostrategic vulnerability that the government is rushing to fix.





This dependence has created a structural weakness in the nation’s trade system, leaving critical imports exposed to external shocks and draining foreign exchange reserves.





India spends $75 billion every year on foreign freight services. Between 90% and 95% of its trade is carried by foreign ships. Among the most critical imports moved through these channels are oil, gas, and coal. These are not optional commodities but essential lifelines for the economy and energy security.





The risks of such dependence are severe. Supply chain shocks during global crises can disrupt the flow of essential goods. The high foreign exchange outflow hurts the economy directly, weakening India’s financial stability.





A cost gap of 16% to 20% makes local ships less competitive, further discouraging domestic operators. Heavy reliance on non-Indian operators for essential goods leaves the country vulnerable to external pressures and geopolitical manoeuvres.





To address this, India has unveiled the 100-Ship Solution. The plan is to add 100 merchant ships in the next five years. The National Shipping Board has launched a five-pillar roadmap to achieve this. The pillars include fiscal and tax reforms, assured local cargo support, cheaper financing access, and regulatory streamlining. Together, these measures aim to create a supportive ecosystem for domestic shipping growth.





The ultimate goal is ambitious but necessary: India wants to enter the ranks of the top five ship-owning nations. Achieving this would not only reduce foreign dependence but also strengthen India’s economic resilience and strategic autonomy.





It would ensure that critical imports are carried by Indian ships, stabilising supply chains and retaining wealth within the country.





This initiative also ties into the broader push for self-reliance in defence and industry. Just as India has invested in indigenous warship construction and defence production, expanding its merchant fleet will create jobs, stimulate local industries, and reduce reliance on foreign operators. It is a strategic program that blends economic necessity with national security imperatives.





India’s maritime vulnerability is clear, but so is the path forward. The 100-Ship Solution represents not just a logistical expansion but a decisive move to reclaim control over the nation’s trade lifelines. It is both an economic safeguard and a geostrategic shield.





Agencies







