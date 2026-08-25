



National Security Adviser Ajit Doval called on Chinese Vice President Han Zhang in Beijing on Tuesday, ahead of the Special Representatives talks on the India-China boundary question.





The meeting focussed on strengthening peace and tranquillity in the border areas and improving bilateral ties across economic, political and multilateral domains, in line with the consensus reached between the leaders of both countries.





Doval arrived in Beijing on Monday for a two-day visit to participate in the boundary talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The discussions with Vice President Han Zhang were seen as a preparatory engagement before the formal talks later in the day.





The Indian Embassy noted that the meeting highlighted the importance of maintaining stability along the frontier while simultaneously enhancing cooperation in broader areas of bilateral relations. The emphasis was on ensuring that peace at the border translates into progress in ties across other sectors.





The Special Representatives talks between Doval and Wang Yi are scheduled for Tuesday. These talks are significant as they precede Chinese President Xi Jinping’s expected visit to New Delhi for the BRICS summit on September 12–13. Xi’s participation, though not officially confirmed, could provide an opportunity for him to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines.





The talks come at a time when differences over the border, particularly Arunachal Pradesh, continue to dominate India-China relations. The boundary dispute remains unresolved despite the mechanism being in place since 2003, covering the 3,488 km frontier. Nevertheless, officials on both sides regard the structured dialogue as a useful tool for managing recurring tensions.





Relations between New Delhi and Beijing were severely strained after the Galwan Valley clash in June 2020 and the prolonged military stand-off in eastern Ladakh. Since then, both countries have taken steps to stabilise ties, including disengagement agreements and resumption of high-level exchanges.





Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian, announcing the talks, avoided a direct response on Xi’s visit to India. He said the talks between Doval and Wang would involve in-depth discussions on the boundary issue as well as other bilateral, regional and international matters.





He described the Special Representatives mechanism as the “main channel” for negotiations on the boundary and an important platform for communication on issues of mutual interest.





Lin recalled that the 24th round of talks held in August last year saw candid and in-depth exchanges, resulting in several common understandings. He added that this round would continue in the same spirit, with both sides committed to keeping the border areas peaceful and tranquil.





The two sides are also expected to exchange views on wider bilateral relations and international and regional issues, reflecting the growing importance of the talks in shaping the trajectory of India-China ties.





PTI







