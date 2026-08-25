



ISRO has showcased critical hardware fabrication and advanced equipment for the Gaganyaan Mission at its Bengaluru headquarters, reaffirming progress towards India’s first human spaceflight program scheduled for 2027.





The Indian Space Research Organisation recently presented visuals of the G1 crew and service modules under fabrication. Two crew modules were visible, highlighting the scale of work underway to prepare for uncrewed and future crewed missions.





These modules form the core of the mission architecture, designed to validate systems and ensure astronaut safety.





The display featured advanced equipment including the humanoid robot Vyommitra, which will play a central role in simulating astronaut functions during uncrewed flights.





Vyommitra is intended to test life-support systems, crew interfaces, and microgravity conditions, ensuring that mission-critical technologies are validated before human participation.





Alongside Vyommitra, ISRO showcased large antenna reflectors and deployed solar panel arrays, both essential for communication and power generation during extended missions.





An anechoic chamber for satellite radio frequency testing was also highlighted. This facility ensures that spacecraft communication systems are thoroughly validated under controlled conditions, eliminating interference and guaranteeing reliable performance in orbit. Such infrastructure is vital for mission success, as communication reliability is a cornerstone of human spaceflight.





ISRO emphasised its mission timeline, with preparations underway for the first uncrewed test flight. This mission will serve as a cornerstone in validating hardware, safety systems, and operational procedures.





The agency has confirmed that the first crewed human spaceflight mission remains targeted for 2027, with three astronauts expected to be launched into low Earth orbit for a three-day mission. Safe re-entry and landing are key objectives, supported by rigorous testing of the Crew Escape System and parachute-based recovery mechanisms.





Recent developments include successful Integrated Air Drop Tests, where a crew module was dropped from an Indian Air Force Chinook helicopter to validate parachute deployment and recovery systems. ISRO has also advanced environmental control and life-support systems, ensuring that astronauts will have a safe and sustainable environment during their mission.





The propulsion stages of the Human-rated LVM-3 rocket, including the HS200 solid booster, L110 liquid stage, and C32 cryogenic stage, have been fully prepared, alongside Crew Escape System motors that have undergone ground qualification.





The Gaganyaan program has expanded in scope, encompassing multiple uncrewed and crewed missions, with future docking operations planned for India’s Bharatiya Antariksh Station, which is targeted to become operational by 2035. The uncrewed G1 mission will validate critical technologies and pave the way for India’s entry into independent human space exploration.





By showcasing fabrication progress, advanced equipment, and testing facilities, ISRO has demonstrated its readiness to advance towards the Gaganyaan milestones.





This marks a decisive step in India’s journey to establish itself as a major spacefaring nation, with indigenous capabilities supporting long-term ambitions in human spaceflight and space station development.





Agencies







