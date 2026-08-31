



The M72 carbine, crafted by the Bangalore-based defence firm SSS Defence, represents a significant milestone in domestic arms production.





It is a 100% indigenously designed and manufactured 5.56×45 mm tactical weapon specifically tailored for urban combat, counter-terrorism, and tactical law enforcement duties.





Emerging entirely from in-house research and development without relying on any foreign technology transfers, the firearm embodies domestic design capability. The "M" designation in the M72 platform serves as a deliberate tribute to the late former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, honouring his pivotal policy reforms that created pathways for private enterprise in national security manufacturing.





Engineered with modern close-quarters combat requirements in mind, the carbine incorporates a lightweight overall construction, a compact barrel, and a foldable stock to maximize mobility in tight urban spaces.





It offers low recoil for rapid follow-up shots, along with full compatibility for seamless integration with advanced optical sights, suppressors, and custom high-capacity feeding systems such as 100-round drum magazines.





The platform has achieved concrete operational deployment, having been successfully inducted across multiple Indian state police forces.





A landmark delivery of 2,000 units to the Uttar Pradesh Police highlights its growing adoption, alongside active service deployments with police organizations in Haryana, Punjab, and Meghalaya.





Beyond immediate operational utility, the M72 underscores a decisive strategic shift toward self-reliance under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. By developing high-grade infantry small arms natively, the private defence sector continues to reduce historical dependency on foreign Original Equipment Manufacturers, driving long-term domestic self-sufficiency.





The P-72 Family of Rifles





The P-72 (Rapid Engagement Combat Rifle) family is engineered as a highly modular, multi-calibre small arms platform intended to replace ageing inventory across general infantry, special operations, and counter-terrorism units. Built on an aerospace-grade aluminium receiver with ambidextrous controls, it employs a reliable long-stroke gas piston system designed to function in harsh operational environments like mud, sand, and extreme cold.





Modular Configurations: The P-72 family encompasses several specialized variants, including the P72 AR assault rifle, the P72 RECR for general infantry, and the short-barrelled P72 Recon Carbine tailored for close-quarters combat.





Calibre Adaptability: The platform is designed for rapid calibre conversion, primarily supporting 7.62×39mm, 5.56×45mm NATO, and .300 BLK (Raptor) rounds.





Modern Ergonomics: Features an integrated Picatinny rail on a stabilized receiver cover, a left-side non-reciprocating charging handle, and a folding, adjustable buttstock for rapid deployment from vehicles or tight spaces.





The Viper Precision Sniper Rifle





The Viper (chambered in 7.62×51mm NATO / .308 Winchester) is SSS Defence's flagship bolt-action tactical precision rifle designed for urban counter-sniper missions and designated marksman roles.





Feature Specification Action Manually operated bolt-action Caliber 7.62×51mm NATO / .308 Win Accuracy Sub-MOA (Minute of Angle) sustained precision Effective Range Exceeds 1,000 meters Chassis Monolithic skeletonized aluminium with integrated Picatinny/ARCA rails Capacity 5-round or 10-round detachable box magazines





Complementing the Viper, SSS Defence also produces the Saber, a heavy precision rifle chambered in .338 Lapua Magnum capable of hitting targets beyond 1,500 meters. Together, both platforms offer modular ergonomics, adjustable cheek rises, and factory suppressor compatibility to meet contemporary long-range engagement demands.





Agencies







