



India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully tested its indigenously developed Military Combat Parachute System (MCPS) at Nyoma‑Mudh Drop Zone in Ladakh, one of the world’s highest altitude drop zones, with test jumpers executing a jump from 22,000 feet in −15°C conditions and landing safely at 13,700 feet.





This trial confirms the system’s reliability and tactical employability in extreme high‑altitude environments, reinforcing India’s self‑reliance in critical defence technologies.





The Military Combat Parachute System was designed and developed by the Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE), Agra, in collaboration with the Defence Bioengineering and Electromedical Laboratory (DEBEL), Bangalore.





It is intended for the tactical insertion of special forces personnel carrying combat loads into designated operational areas.





The latest trial involved ADRDE test jumpers Wing Commander Rahul Jha, Chief Test Jumper, Master Warrant Officer R J Singh, VM(G), and Master Warrant Officer Vivek Tiwari. They executed the jump from 22,000 feet above mean sea level, deploying the parachute at 20,000 feet and landing safely at 13,700 feet. The jump was carried out in extreme cold conditions of −15°C, testing the limits of both personnel and equipment.





The jumpers utilised the MCPS along with all associated indigenous subsystems, including the para computer, oxygen system, and specially designed jumpsuits.





These integrated systems ensured safe navigation, oxygen support, and thermal protection during the descent.





The MCPS incorporates advanced tactical features such as a lower rate of descent and improved steering capabilities. These allow paratroopers to exit aircraft, deploy parachutes at predetermined altitudes, navigate accurately, and land at designated zones.





The system is compatible with Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC), reducing dependence on foreign navigation systems and enhancing resilience against external interference.





The system is versatile, supporting High Altitude High Opening (HAHO), High Altitude Medium Opening (HAMO), and High Altitude Low Opening (HALO) modes. It includes a main and reserve parachute, harness and container, automatic activation device, deployment systems, navigation equipment, altimeter, satellite navigation system, and provisions for communication and oxygen equipment.





The broader configuration also integrates a high‑altitude oxygen breathing system and individual gear developed by DEBEL.





The MCPS has a system weight of approximately 22 kilograms and can accommodate payloads ranging from 50 to 200 kilograms. It is designed for free‑fall deployment at altitudes up to 30,000 feet, making it suitable for specialised missions where conventional low‑altitude insertion is not feasible.





This is not the first high‑altitude success for the MCPS. In October last year, Indian Air Force test jumpers successfully undertook a combat freefall jump from 32,000 feet using the system, making it the only parachute system currently operational with the Indian Armed Forces capable of deployment above 25,000 feet.





The Nyoma‑Mudh trial is particularly significant because high‑altitude parachute operations impose unique challenges, including reduced atmospheric density, oxygen limitations, extreme cold, and demanding navigation conditions. The successful demonstration validates the system’s efficacy and reliability under such conditions.





The trial also highlights India’s broader push for self‑reliance in defence technologies. By indigenously developing systems like the MCPS, India reduces dependence on foreign equipment, ensures faster turnaround for maintenance, and strengthens operational readiness in strategically sensitive regions such as Ladakh.





The successful test reinforces India’s commitment to equipping its armed forces with advanced indigenous systems tailored for extreme operational environments. It also signals a decisive step in modernising airborne insertion capabilities for special forces and high‑altitude warfare.





Agencies







