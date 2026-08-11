



EndureAir Systems has secured a contract to supply twelve High Altitude High Payload Delivery Kamikaze drones to Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), marking a significant step in India’s indigenous unmanned strike capabilities.





This collaboration strengthens BEL’s role as a key integrator of advanced defence technologies while reinforcing India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat defence program.





EndureAir Systems, incubated at IIT-Kanpur and known for its expertise in aerial robotics, has steadily expanded its portfolio of advanced UAVs.





The company has already demonstrated long-range kamikaze drones and partnered with Ananth Technologies to develop loitering munitions under the Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured (IDDM) category.





The latest supply of twelve high-altitude kamikaze drones to BEL represents a continuation of this trajectory, aligning with India’s broader military modernisation drive.





BEL, headquartered in Bangalore, is India’s premier defence electronics manufacturer and has been actively pursuing unmanned systems integration. By procuring these drones, BEL is expected to integrate them into its wider electronic warfare and battlefield management systems.





This will allow the Indian Armed Forces to deploy kamikaze drones capable of operating at high altitudes, carrying heavier payloads, and delivering precision strikes against hardened targets.





The drones are designed for deep-strike missions, including anti-radar suppression, anti-vehicle attacks, logistics interdiction, and battlefield disruption.





Their payload capacity allows them to carry larger warheads or specialised sensor packages, making them versatile for both offensive and reconnaissance roles.





Guidance systems are expected to include GPS/INS navigation with electro-optical and infrared terminal seekers, ensuring accuracy even in contested environments.





The procurement of twelve units is part of a larger push to diversify India’s unmanned strike arsenal. EndureAir’s drones will complement other indigenous kamikaze UAVs such as Adani’s Agnikaa VTOL-1 and NextLeap Aeronautics’ STRYKER jet-based drone. Together, these platforms form a layered capability ranging from tactical battlefield strikes to strategic interdiction missions.





The timing of this supply is crucial. India faces increasing challenges along its northern borders, where high-altitude operations are essential. Drones capable of operating in such environments provide a decisive edge, particularly against adversaries with entrenched positions in mountainous terrain.





BEL’s involvement ensures that these drones will be integrated with India’s command-and-control networks, enhancing situational awareness and operational efficiency.





EndureAir’s collaboration with BEL also signals export potential. With BEL’s established global footprint and EndureAir’s innovative UAV designs, these kamikaze drones could be marketed to friendly nations seeking cost-effective precision strike solutions. This would further boost India’s defence exports, which have already crossed ₹21,000 crore in FY2025.





The contract underscores India’s emphasis on self-reliance in defence technology. By leveraging indigenous companies like EndureAir and BEL, India reduces dependence on foreign suppliers while fostering innovation within its domestic ecosystem.





The drones supplied under this deal are not just tactical assets but also symbols of India’s growing confidence in its ability to design, manufacture, and deploy advanced unmanned systems.





Agencies







