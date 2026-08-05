



India’s Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, addressed a distinguished gathering of American business leaders from across the south-eastern United States at a Business Reception organised by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) in Atlanta.





His remarks highlighted India’s rapidly expanding manufacturing and innovation sectors, which he positioned as prime opportunities for global supply chain partnerships.





Kwatra emphasised India’s strong economic growth trajectory, pointing to the nation’s skilled talent pool and robust innovation ecosystem. He underlined that these factors together create unprecedented opportunities for investment and collaboration, particularly in sectors critical to global supply chain resilience.





The Ambassador extended an invitation to US enterprises to actively participate in realising the vision of “Viksit Bharat,” a national goal aimed at transforming India into a developed economy. He linked this vision to the shared objective of achieving $500 billion in bilateral trade between India and the United States, underscoring the scale of ambition driving the partnership.





In a post shared on X, Kwatra expressed his satisfaction at engaging with business leaders from the south-eastern United States. He noted that India’s expanding manufacturing base, skilled workforce, and innovation ecosystem offer unmatched opportunities for investment and supply chain collaboration. He reiterated his call for businesses in the region to partner with India in advancing the Viksit Bharat vision and strengthening bilateral trade.





The outreach in Atlanta reflects India’s growing diplomatic efforts to expand commercial engagement beyond Washington DC into dynamic regional economic hubs across the American Southeast. This strategy aims to build stronger ties with local economies that play a vital role in shaping the broader US-India partnership.





Earlier in the week, Kwatra held a series of high-level engagements in Georgia, focusing on expanding cooperation in trade, investment, logistics, innovation, and education. These meetings included discussions with Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, UPS Chief Executive Officer Carol Tome, and academic leaders from universities across the south-eastern United States.





During his meeting with Governor Kemp, Kwatra congratulated him on his successful tenure and discussed the expanding India-Georgia trade and investment partnership. Their talks also covered greater connectivity and opportunities to deepen collaboration in business, innovation, and education. Kwatra expressed optimism about Georgia’s continued contribution to stronger India-US ties.





The envoy’s meeting with UPS CEO Carol Tome centred on the growing India-US economic partnership, resilient supply chains, logistics connectivity, and UPS’s expanding investments and presence in India. Kwatra highlighted India’s economy as offering exciting opportunities in innovation, manufacturing, and global business partnerships.





As part of his engagements, Kwatra also participated in the India-US Education Roundtable hosted by the Consulate General of India in Atlanta. He interacted with leaders from 20 universities across the southeastern United States.





Discussions focused on strengthening research partnerships, academic exchanges, innovation, technology collaboration, and opportunities for opening satellite campuses in India. Kwatra stressed that education remains one of the strongest pillars of the strategic partnership between India and the United States.





Kwatra’s engagements in Georgia and Atlanta collectively demonstrate India’s broader diplomatic strategy of deepening ties with US states beyond federal-level interactions.





By focusing on trade, logistics, education, and innovation, these meetings highlight the multi-dimensional nature of the India-US partnership, which increasingly encompasses regional cooperation and sectoral collaboration.





ANI







