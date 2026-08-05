



A high-level Iranian delegation has arrived in India to take part in the 13th BRICS Education Ministers' Meeting. The delegation is led by Masoud Shamsh Bakhsh, Acting Minister of Science, Research and Technology of Iran, who reached New Delhi on Wednesday.





He is accompanied by Mohammad Nabi Shahiki Tash, Deputy Minister for Technology and Innovation at the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology.





The Iranian officials will participate in the three-day ministerial deliberations scheduled from 5 to 7 August in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Their presence underscores Iran’s commitment to strengthening cooperation within BRICS in the field of education, research, and technology.





During their stay in New Delhi, the delegation is also expected to undertake scientific and technical visits to several advanced Indian institutions. These visits are aimed at fostering bilateral cooperation in research and innovation, with a particular focus on technology-driven collaboration.





The Iranian Embassy in India confirmed the details in a post on X, noting that both Dr. Masoud Shamsh Bakhsh and Dr. Mohammad Nabi Shahiki Tash will actively participate in the BRICS Education Ministers' Meeting. The Embassy highlighted that the officials will also engage in scientific and technical exchanges during their time in India.





India’s Ministry of Education, under its 2026 BRICS chairship, is hosting the 13th BRICS Education Ministers' Meeting along with the 3rd BRICS Senior Officials' Meeting in Bhubaneswar. These gatherings are designed to bring together education ministers, senior officials, and delegates from BRICS member countries to deliberate on key areas of collaboration.





The agenda includes strengthening Early Childhood Care and Education, enhancing skill development, and expanding cooperation under the BRICS TVET Cooperation Alliance. Other priorities involve promoting collaborative research, innovation, and start-ups, advancing Mutual Recognition of Qualifications, and building capacity for academic leadership.





The meetings build upon a series of engagements held earlier under the BRICS Education Track during India’s chairship. The 1st and 2nd BRICS Senior Officials’ Meetings were convened on 7 and 28 April 2026, respectively. These were followed by the BRICS Network University Conference and International Governing Board Meeting on 20–21 July 2026.





These prior engagements have helped shape discussions and build consensus on priority areas and proposed outcomes for the Ministerial Meeting. The Bhubaneswar deliberations are expected to consolidate these efforts and provide a platform for advancing educational cooperation among BRICS nations.





The Iranian delegation’s participation reflects Tehran’s broader strategy of deepening ties with BRICS partners, particularly India, in areas of science, research, and technology. It also highlights the bloc’s growing emphasis on education as a cornerstone for sustainable development and innovation.





ANI







