



Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM) chairman Shafi Burfat has issued a strong call for political unity among Sindhi nationalist groups, emphasising the need for what he described as the complete national and intellectual liberation of Sindh.





He characterised the province as being under colonial occupation and warned that threats to Sindh’s land, water, natural resources, political autonomy, national identity and territorial integrity posed collective challenges that required a unified response.





In a post shared on X, Burfat praised the Sindh United Party (SUP) and its leader Syed Zain Shah for organising the ‘Wahdat-i-Sindh’ rally in Karachi.





He said the gathering was a political expression in favour of Sindh’s geographical unity and public rights, and he urged all pro-Sindh political and social groups to set aside differences in order to cooperate on issues concerning territory, resources, rivers, land and the province’s political future.









He argued that broader cooperation was essential to prevent fragmentation and to build a sustained political movement.





Burfat stressed the importance of grassroots mobilisation, calling for villages, towns, educational institutions, workers, peasants, women, youth, intellectuals and Sindhis living abroad to be connected through a long-term political campaign.





He cautioned activists against treating individual protests, halted projects or temporary political gains as final victories, insisting that such developments should be seen only as stages towards the ultimate objective of national liberation.





The JSMM chief reiterated that the people of Sindh had the right to pursue an independent political struggle based on self-determination, popular consent and international law.





He reaffirmed his support for the establishment of an independent Sindhudesh, claiming that Sindh’s resources, rivers, lands and coastal areas remained under the control of the Pakistani state and military. He also urged the Sindhi diaspora to raise Sindh’s anti-colonial struggle internationally, highlighting the need for global awareness and solidarity.





Burfat’s remarks come at a time when nationalist sentiment in Sindh is intensifying, with increasing calls for autonomy and resistance against what many describe as systemic exploitation by the Pakistani establishment.





His appeal for unity reflects a growing recognition among Sindhi leaders that fragmented efforts will not be sufficient to achieve long-term political objectives.





The rally in Karachi, attended by a wide spectrum of activists and supporters, has been seen as a symbolic step towards consolidating nationalist forces under a common vision.





ANI







