



The Government of India has approved the transfer of all conventional missile technologies developed by DRDO to the domestic defence industry, marking a decisive step towards industrial-scale production and deeper private-sector participation.





This move excludes strategic nuclear-capable systems but covers a wide range of tactical missiles, opening opportunities for MSMEs and major defence firms to enter the missile supply chain.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has formally cleared the transfer of technologies for all conventional missile systems developed by DRDO to Indian defence companies. The Defence Ministry described this as an important milestone in expanding the role of domestic industry in the defence ecosystem.





The decision will enable the transition of missile systems from the development stage to industrial production. Indian companies that meet prescribed qualifications, certifications and regulatory requirements will be eligible to manufacture these systems. This reflects DRDO’s continued efforts to leverage Indian industry’s capabilities in developing and producing advanced defence systems.





The conventional missile portfolio being opened includes the Akash and Akash-NG surface-to-air missile systems, Very Short Range Air Defence (VSHORADS), Astra air-to-air missiles, Rudram anti-radiation missiles, and anti-tank systems such as Nag, SANT and the man-portable ATGM.





It also covers the NASM-SR anti-ship missile, indigenous land-attack cruise missiles, and Pralay, the quasi-ballistic missile designed for conventional strikes. Strategic missiles such as the Agni and K-series remain outside the scope, as do systems like BrahMos and MRSAM which involve foreign partners.





This marks a departure from the traditional model where DRDO-developed missiles were assigned to state-run Bharat Dynamics Ltd for series manufacture. Now, private industry will play a larger role, with competitive bidding expected to determine which firms receive technology licences.





Companies such as Adani Defence, Bharat Forge, ICOMM Tele, and Solar Defence have already been designated as Development-cum-Production Partners for tactical missile programs.





The Defence Ministry emphasised that the initiative will strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities, reduce dependence on imports, and create greater opportunities for Indian MSMEs and other technology partners to participate in the missile supply chain. The move is also expected to expand industrial capacity, improve lifecycle support, and ensure faster scaling of production when operational demand rises.





Technology Transfer (ToT) packages will include not just assembly rights but also technical know-how, engineering drawings, process details, quality assurance plans, spares data, and maintenance support.





This ensures that Indian firms gain full capability to manufacture, sustain, and upgrade missile systems. Intellectual property arrangements will vary depending on the technology, but DRDO’s standard model provides for non-exclusive licences.





The timing of this decision is significant. Lessons from conflicts such as Russia-Ukraine and West Asia have highlighted the importance of affordable mass in conventional missiles and the risks of import dependence. India’s move to open missile production to private industry is also seen as a response to regional developments, including Pakistan’s creation of an Army Rocket Force Command.





The Defence Ministry underlined that this initiative aligns with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. By enabling indigenous production of missile systems, India is strengthening its defence industrial base and ensuring future readiness in an era of rapid technological change.





Agencies







