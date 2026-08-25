



The Indian Air Force’s new RFI for 150 advanced jet trainers is a landmark procurement aimed at replacing the ageing Hawk MK-132 fleet with next-generation aircraft and integrated simulation systems.





Based on global comparisons, the most suitable contender for India is the South Korean KAI T-50 Golden Eagle, which offers supersonic capability, proven combat variants, and strong industrial compatibility with India’s TEJAS fleet.





India’s Ministry of Defence has issued a Request for Information for a new jet trainer aircraft to undertake Stage III advanced flight training for the Indian Air Force.





The requirement is for approximately 150 aircraft, accompanied by a substantial suite of networked simulation and Live Virtual Constructive training capabilities.





The IAF follows a three-stage training pattern comprising Stage I basic, Stage II intermediate and Stage III advanced. A fleet of approximately 98 Hawk MK-132 Advanced Jet Trainers currently performs the Stage III role and has been in service for nearly two decades.





The new requirement is intended to provide the IAF with next-generation training capability, with the RFI envisaging an eventual Request for Proposal by December 2027. The RFI requires all 150 aircraft to be delivered within five years of contract signature.





Leonardo has stated that it is closely assessing the Indian Air Force’s advanced trainer fleet modernisation plan and national industrial collaboration opportunities.





The company believes the M-346 integrated training system remains the best choice to meet emerging requirements to train the next generation of fighter pilots transitioning to current and future generation aircraft.





The new trainer aircraft will be used for air-to-air and air-to-ground training in a network-centric environment and must support LVC training through a data-link connecting the aircraft, simulators and scenario generators.





The procurement will also include networked high-fidelity Full Mission Simulators equipped with 360° visual domes. These simulators must replicate complete sortie profiles, including emergency procedures and combat scenarios. The IAF is also seeking in-flight air combat and ground target simulation capability.





Stage III training of fighter pilots currently takes place on the Hawk MK-132 fleet, while air force pilots undertake Stage I and Stage II training on Pilatus PC-7 MKII turboprop trainers, supplemented by indigenous Hindustan Aeronautics built Kiran intermediate jet trainers in the Stage II role.





The long delayed HAL HJT-36 ‘Sitara’ IJT program was to have provided a replacement for the Kiran aircraft, however the program halted in 2016 and was revived as the Yashas in 2024.





Global Jet Trainer Comparison





Trainer Country Speed Key Strengths Suitability for IAF KAI T-50 Golden Eagle S Korea Mach 1.5 Supersonic, combat-proven FA-50 variant, GE F404 engine common with TEJAS Strong candidate; proven in combat, industrial synergy Leonardo M-346 Master Italy Mach 1.15 Advanced simulation, NATO-standard, widely exported Excellent trainer, but twin-engine costlier Boeing T-7A Red Hawk USA Mach 1.0+ Digital backbone, USAF adoption Limited export focus, less suited for India HAL HLFT-42 India Conceptual Indigenous design, supersonic, dual-role High potential, but development risk and delays





In the final analysis, the KAI T-50 Golden Eagle emerges as the most practical choice for the Indian Air Force. It combines supersonic performance, combat-proven variants, and engine commonality with TEJAS, ensuring logistical efficiency.





While the M-346 offers superior embedded simulation, its twin-engine design increases costs. The Boeing T-7A is promising but primarily tailored for the USAF. HAL’s HLFT-42, though strategically attractive, remains at a conceptual stage and carries significant timeline risks.





Agencies







