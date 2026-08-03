



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has issued an Expression of Interest to identify global partners for establishing a 10,000‑ton aerospace forging press in Bangalore, a landmark move that will significantly strengthen India’s indigenous aero‑engine manufacturing capability and reduce reliance on imported forgings.





This project is strategically vital for future fighter jet engines, civil aviation programs, and HAL’s international partnerships with GE Aerospace and Safran.





HAL has formally invited experienced international partners to collaborate in the design, supply, installation, commissioning, and training for the new forging press facility.





The press will be housed at HAL’s Foundry & Forge Division in Bangalore, which already produces advanced forgings for military and civil aerospace programs.





The new press will be capable of manufacturing large, high‑strength components from titanium and nickel‑based superalloys, materials that are essential for modern aero‑engines and airframes.





The facility will produce critical rotating and structural parts such as compressor discs, turbine discs, shafts, rings, and other large aerospace forgings. These components are indispensable for advanced fighter engines and high‑performance aircraft, where strength, fatigue resistance, and thermal durability are paramount.





India currently imports many of these high‑end forgings, and the establishment of this press will improve supply security, reduce costs, and eliminate delays associated with foreign procurement.





The forging press will incorporate advanced features such as in‑situ die heating and near‑isothermal forging capability, ensuring precise control over material properties.





Forgings produced under immense pressure will exhibit higher strength, longer fatigue life, superior resistance to extreme temperatures, and fewer internal defects compared to cast components.





This translates into longer service life and improved reliability of jet engines, particularly in turbine and compressor discs that operate under extreme rotational speeds and thermal loads.





This project is foundational for several major Indian aerospace programs, including the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), the Twin Engine Deck Based Fighter (TEDBF), and future indigenous jet engines being developed by the Gas Turbine Research Establishment.





It will also support HAL’s ongoing partnerships with GE Aerospace and Safran, where HAL already supplies advanced components for the LEAP engine program. By building this capability domestically, India will strengthen its aerospace ecosystem and position itself as a global supplier of critical engine parts.





The press will also enable the production of large structural forgings such as bulkheads, landing gear components, and major airframe structures.





These are among the most difficult industrial products to manufacture, and many countries remain dependent on specialised overseas suppliers. India’s ability to forge such components domestically will mark a decisive step toward self‑reliance in aerospace manufacturing.





HAL’s initiative comes at a time when India is rapidly expanding its aerospace footprint, with ongoing programs such as the Tejas fighter, Light Combat Helicopter, Light Utility Helicopter, Su‑30MKI, and HTT‑40 trainer.





The new forging press will directly contribute to these projects while laying the groundwork for future propulsion systems and advanced aircraft designs. It also aligns with India’s broader strategy of achieving technological sovereignty in defence and aviation.





The establishment of a 10,000‑ton forging press is less visible than the rollout of a new fighter aircraft, but it is arguably more important.





It provides the industrial backbone required to build advanced indigenous jet engines and ensures that India can meet both domestic and international demand for high‑precision aerospace components. This capability will not only strengthen national security but also enhance India’s role in the global aerospace supply chain.





Agencies







