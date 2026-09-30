



A delegation of high-ranking diplomats from Association of Southeast Asian Nations member countries, led by Singapore High Commissioner Simon Wong, conducted a landmark visit to the BrahMos Aerospace head office situated in New Delhi, WION reported





The official interaction offered the visiting envoys direct insight into the defence production capacities of India, whilst revealing the sophisticated engineering principles that underpin the world-famous BrahMos supersonic cruise missile.





Throughout the guided tour, the diplomatic delegation surveyed the expanding defence architecture and advanced engineering expertise of the host nation, employing the BrahMos initiative as a primary lens to appreciate the conceptualisation, manufacture, and deployment of prominent indigenous military hardware.





High Commissioner Wong characterised the visit as a thoroughly illuminating demonstration, expressing sincere gratitude to the event organisers for their warm hospitality, whilst also acknowledging the Philippine Embassy for its pivotal coordination in facilitating the event.





This strategic engagement underlines a growing interest across Southeast Asian nations regarding the Indian defence landscape, particularly its local military systems, technological developments, and manufacturing prowess.





The system features two-stage propulsion, utilising a solid-propellant booster to achieve supersonic velocity before transitioning to a liquid ramjet engine, enabling sustained cruise speeds of Mach 2.8 to Mach 3.0 across sea-skimming trajectories.





The multi-platform cruise missile system can be deployed from land-based mobile launchers, naval surface ships, attack submarines, and modified Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter aircraft, making it an exceptionally flexible precision-strike weapon.





This high-level ASEAN visit follows a crucial historical milestone in Southeast Asian defence procurement, namely the landmark $375 million export contract (valued at approximately ₹3,100 crore) signed with the Philippines in January 2022 for three batteries of the shore-based anti-ship variant.





The initial delivery of these advanced anti-ship missile systems to the Philippine Marine Corps was completed in early 2024, proving India's capacity to execute complex international defence orders and supply agreements.





Interest amongst other Southeast Asian nations has continued to accelerate, with countries such as Indonesia, Vietnam, and Malaysia conducting initial evaluation talks regarding potential purchases of maritime and coastal defence variants.





To support these international order pipelines and domestic military procurement, manufacturing and integration processes are being scaled up at key operational nodes, including facilities in Hyderabad and an upcoming modern assembly unit situated in Lucknow.





The domestic defence sector has witnessed significant momentum driven by government initiatives aimed at fostering start-up innovation and self-reliance under national manufacturing policies, supported by substantial budget allocations scaling upwards of ₹1,00,000 crore for capital acquisition of domestic equipment.





Strategic industrial clusters located in key aerospace nodes like Bangalore continue to supply high-precision components, sub-systems, and advanced materials vital to missile assembly and testing protocols.





As India systematically expands its industrial presence in regional security markets, deeper engagement with Southeast Asian partners holds the potential to unlock vital avenues for joint technology co-development, strategic defence sales, and collaborative industrial partnerships.





Agencies







