



India's TEJAS MK-2 medium-weight fighter prototype is now officially expected to fly no later than September 2027, while the stealthy fifth-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) is targeted for its first prototype flight in September 2028, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh confirmed at the NDTV Defence Summit in Delhi on September 27, NDTV reported.





He added that one squadron of TEJAS MK-1A aircraft from HAL is expected by year-end, and that TEJAS MK-2 prototype test flights are slated to take place between June and September next year, with a possible slippage of a few months around that window.





The TEJAS MK-2, also referred to as the Medium Weight Fighter, is being developed by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in Bangalore.





It is designed as a further upgrade of the current MK-1A version of TEJAS and is intended to replace the ageing Jaguar, Mirage-2000 and MiG-29 fleets in Indian Air Force service.





The aircraft will be powered by the General Electric F414-INS6 engine, producing 98 kN of thrust, and is designed for a maximum take-off weight of around 17.5 tons with a payload capacity of 6.5 tons.





Key design features include close-coupled canards for enhanced manoeuvrability, an indigenous Uttam active electronically scanned array radar, and an infrared search and track system.





The MK-2 will carry a wide range of indigenous weapon systems, including Astra air-to-air missiles, the Rudram anti-radiation missile, guided bombs and future missiles such as BrahMos-NG, across 11 hard-points.





Its planned mission set covers air superiority, deep strike and suppression of enemy air defences operations, giving the Indian Air Force a more capable medium-weight platform for high-intensity scenarios.





The AMCA is India's flagship stealth fighter program to build a fifth-generation combat aircraft, featuring a twin-engine design, internal weapons bay, radar-absorbing materials, sensor fusion and advanced electronic warfare systems.





In its MK-1 variant, AMCA will use General Electric F414 engines, while a more powerful indigenous engine is planned for the MK-2 version as part of a long-term growth path. The aircraft is expected to carry 1,500 kg of payload in its internal weapons bay while retaining low observability, with external hard-points available for missions where maintaining stealth is less critical.





AMCA is envisioned for air dominance missions, long-range precision strikes and network-centric warfare, forming the backbone of India's future high-end combat air capability.





The program received a major institutional boost in 2024 when the Cabinet Committee on Security cleared the Full Scale Engineering Development phase at a cost of roughly ₹15,000 crore for five flying prototypes.





In May 2025, the defence ministry approved a model under which ADA would execute the program jointly with a private industry partner, though the bidding deadline for the industry partner has been extended twice and now stands at end-September.





The winning company will have to build five prototypes and one structural test specimen, achieve a maiden flight within 30 months of signing the contract, and complete an 84-month, seven-year program involving 1,800 test sorties before series production can begin.





Even after the test bed is ready, the aircraft will undergo a seven-year testing phase, meaning earlier projections of prototype rollout in late 2026 or early 2027 and induction by 2034 now look increasingly dependent on when the production contract is finally signed.





Against this backdrop, South Korea's KF-21 Boramae program has already delivered its first production aircraft, with plans to formally declare the type operational in the second half of 2027, highlighting the competitive pressure on India's fighter-jet development timeline.





India is also looking further ahead, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stating at the same summit that the country is working towards sixth-generation fighter jets and building capabilities with the warfare of the next two decades in mind, despite anticipated challenges.





In a veiled message to Pakistan, Singh added that as long as "our neighbouring country persists with a state policy of terrorism, India remains fully free to carry out all forms of strikes against it", during a session attended by Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth and other senior officers.





Agencies







