



The competition for one of India’s largest-ever naval procurement contracts has intensified in New Delhi, with leading international submarine manufacturers vying for a project valued at more than ₹83,000 Crores.





The program centres on the Indian Navy’s long-delayed Project 75(I), which seeks the construction of six advanced conventional submarines equipped with Air Independent Propulsion technology, significantly enhancing underwater endurance and stealth.





The contest has effectively narrowed to industrial teams led by Germany’s ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) and Spain’s Navantia, both partnering with Indian shipbuilders under the strategic partnership model designed to strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities.





TKMS has teamed up with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, while Navantia is working alongside Larsen & Toubro. The competing bids promise extensive technology transfer, local manufacturing and long-term support arrangements.





The project is regarded as a critical element of the Indian Navy’s modernisation plans as it seeks to address declining submarine numbers amid increasing maritime competition across the Indo-Pacific region.





Air Independent Propulsion technology remains one of the program’s most important requirements. The capability allows conventional submarines to remain submerged for far longer periods without surfacing or snorkelling, thereby improving survivability and operational effectiveness.





The procurement process has undergone numerous evaluations, technical assessments and commercial reviews over several years, making it one of the most closely scrutinised military acquisition projects undertaken by India.





The selected design is expected to deliver advanced sensors, modern combat management systems, heavyweight torpedoes, anti-ship missile capabilities and enhanced acoustic stealth features.





For India, the contract extends beyond acquiring submarines. The project is also intended to deepen indigenous industrial expertise, expand domestic shipbuilding capacity and support the broader objective of achieving greater self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





Industry observers view the competition as a major strategic opportunity for the winning foreign partner because the programme could pave the way for future naval cooperation, maintenance contracts, technology collaboration and potential export opportunities from India.





The Indian Navy considers additional submarine capacity essential as several older platforms approach retirement, while regional naval fleets continue to expand both in size and capability.





Once awarded, the contract is expected to generate substantial industrial activity across India’s maritime sector, with thousands of skilled jobs likely to be supported throughout the construction, integration and lifecycle support phases.





The outcome of the contest will therefore shape not only India’s undersea warfare capabilities for decades but also the future direction of the country’s naval industrial base and its partnerships with leading global submarine builders.





Strategically, the Project 75(I) competition extends well beyond submarine acquisition. The successful bidder will gain a long-term foothold in one of the world's fastest-growing naval markets while strengthening its country's broader strategic relationship with India.





The program is expected to influence future collaboration in undersea warfare technologies, advanced propulsion systems, naval weapons integration and maritime industrial cooperation.





At a time when the Indian Ocean is witnessing increased naval activity from China and other regional powers, the induction of six next-generation submarines would significantly enhance India's deterrence posture, sea-denial capabilities and ability to safeguard critical sea lines of communication across the wider Indo-Pacific region.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







