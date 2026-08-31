



Hungary scrambled two Saab JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets after a stolen Cessna 172 light aircraft violated restricted airspace near the Paks nuclear power plant, triggering an urgent military response.





The incident highlighted vulnerabilities in civilian airfield security and underscored Hungary’s rapid-response readiness amid heightened Russia–NATO tensions.





A 24-year-old man from Szomor stole a Cessna 172 from Kalocsa airfield early on Saturday morning. Without any pilot training, he managed to take off using a simple push-button ignition system, a feature common in older Cessna models. Witnesses reported that he flew the aircraft erratically, steering with an unsteady hand.





Hungarian radar systems detected the unauthorised flight immediately after take-off. The Defence Forces scrambled two Gripen fighters from Kecskemét air base under Quick Reaction Alert protocols. The restricted zone around the Paks nuclear plant extends three kilometres in radius and up to 6,000 metres in altitude, making any intrusion a serious breach of airspace security.





The stolen aircraft reportedly flew directly over the nuclear facility grounds, raising alarm. The four VVER-440 reactors at Paks are protected by steel and heavy-concrete containment structures, ensuring that a light aircraft impact would not compromise nuclear safety. Nevertheless, the violation triggered a full military response.





The flight lasted only a few minutes, covering about five kilometres before the thief attempted an emergency landing near Gerjen in Tolna County. The Cessna came down in a sunflower field, breaking its landing gear and tilting onto one wing. The perpetrator was unharmed but fled the crash site, attempting to commandeer a passing vehicle before being subdued by bystanders. Police later arrested him in an intoxicated state, and further substance tests are underway.





Authorities have launched investigations into unauthorised vehicle use and suspected robbery. The aviation authority and police have also begun inspections of Kalocsa airfield, with plans to expand checks across all Hungarian airfields. Reports revealed that aircraft at Kalocsa were parked in freely accessible areas, making theft alarmingly easy.





The Defence Minister described the incident as unusual but emphasised that it demonstrated Hungary’s air-defence readiness. The Gripens located the damaged aircraft and circled overhead until rescue helicopters and ground crews arrived. Firefighters and police secured the site, while investigators examined the circumstances of the theft and subsequent flight.





This episode unfolded against the backdrop of strained Russia–NATO relations, where any airspace violation near critical infrastructure is viewed with heightened sensitivity. Although the incident was criminal rather than geopolitical, the timing amplified concerns about nuclear security and military preparedness in Central Europe.





The case also highlights broader issues of aviation security. The ease with which the Cessna was stolen raises questions about civilian airfield safeguards. Hungary’s rapid military response, however, showed that its systems are capable of detecting and intercepting potential threats within minutes.





Agencies







