



HFCL has unveiled a suite of advanced defence technologies including High Capacity Radio Relay systems, Drone Detection Radars, and Ground Surveillance Radars, designed to strengthen secure communications and situational awareness for India’s armed forces.





These innovations mark a significant step in India’s self-reliance drive under the Atmanirbhar Bharat program.





HFCL Limited has positioned itself as a key player in defence technology by indigenously developing advanced communication and surveillance systems. The company’s defence portfolio is guided by veterans of the armed forces, ensuring operational relevance and robustness in challenging environments.





The High Capacity Radio Relay is designed to provide secure line-of-sight communication in hostile conditions. It offers high-speed back-haul up to 100Mbps, with point-to-point and multipoint connectivity.





Adaptive power control ensures resilience against interference, while frequency hopping technology enhances security. These systems are critical for maintaining reliable communication between field formations and command headquarters.





Drone Detection Radars form part of HFCL’s surveillance solutions aimed at countering the growing threat of unmanned aerial vehicles. Using Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave technology, these radars provide high accuracy, low power consumption, and resistance to electronic interference.





They are optimised for perimeter security and counter-drone operations, enabling rapid detection and response to aerial threats.





Ground Surveillance Radars are flexible and rapidly deployable systems that enhance situational awareness. They employ Passive Electronic Scanning Antennas and FMCW technology to detect and track threats across diverse terrains.





These radars are particularly suited for border security, perimeter defence, and battlefield reconnaissance, offering reliable performance even in adverse weather conditions.





HFCL’s new defence manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, inaugurated in December 2024, is central to scaling production of these systems. The facility is capable of producing 1,000 High Capacity Radio Relay units and 1,000 Surveillance Radars annually.





It also manufactures 5,000 Thermal Weapon Sights and 2,50,000 Electronic Fuses, underscoring HFCL’s commitment to meeting the evolving needs of India’s armed forces. The infrastructure includes clean rooms of 10,000 Class and 100,000 Class standards, ensuring precision in the production of critical components such as thermal imaging cores.





The company’s R&D centres in Gurgaon, Bangalore, and Hyderabad play a pivotal role in developing these technologies. HFCL collaborates with domestic and international partners to integrate innovations across defence electronics, telecom solutions, and 5G infrastructure. Its subsidiary, Raddef Private Limited, specialises in radar and RF solutions, further strengthening HFCL’s capabilities in cutting-edge radar development.





HFCL’s defence solutions are listed in the NATO database, reflecting international recognition of its reliability. By fully owning intellectual property rights for its products, HFCL ensures independence from third-party interference, enhancing strategic autonomy.





The company’s innovations align with modern military requirements, focusing on secure communication, rapid surveillance, and resilient interoperability.





These developments not only reduce India’s dependency on imports but also enhance its defence export potential.





With advanced systems tailored for both domestic and global forces, HFCL is contributing to India’s transformation from a major importer to a leading exporter of defence technologies.





Agencies







