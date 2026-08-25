



Air Chief Marshal AP Singh has clarified that the Indian Air Force is not opposed to theatre commands but insists on a cautious, step-wise transition tailored to India’s unique security environment. He warned against adopting “pre-baked” foreign models and emphasised the need to identify and fix India’s own shortcomings before restructuring.





The Indian Air Force Chief made these remarks while delivering the Air Vice Marshal Harjinder Singh Memorial Lecture in Kanpur.





He stressed that the IAF supports geographically defined operational joint commands but wants the process to be gradual to avoid disruption. The military, he said, cannot afford abrupt changes at a time when operational tempo remains high.





He explained that theatre commands must be designed to suit India’s requirements rather than copied from other nations. “Look at what is ailing us; we need to fix what is not right with us, and not have something that is pre-baked, picked up from somewhere and used,” he said. This reflects the IAF’s longstanding concern that imported models may not align with India’s strategic realities.





A key issue in the restructuring is the division of IAF assets. Some strategic assets, such as airborne warning systems, refuelers and electronic warfare platforms, may remain under centralised control in Delhi to ensure seamless operations across theatres. This would prevent fragmentation of air power, which the IAF has consistently opposed.





Singh highlighted that a composite team at Air Headquarters is already examining the issue. Discussions are underway at the highest levels of government, and he expressed confidence that the final decision will be based on all inputs. He reiterated that the Air Force is not against Theaterisation, countering perceptions in some media reports.





The proposed theatre commands include three distinct entities. The western theatre would focus on Pakistan and is expected to be headed by an IAF officer. The northern theatre would focus on China and likely be led by an Army officer. The maritime theatre command would be headed by a Navy officer. Each theatre would integrate assets from all three services to operate as a single entity within its geographical domain.





The concept of theatre commands was first announced by the government in 2019 to achieve greater synergy among the Army, Navy and Air Force. At present, each service operates its own separate commands, with the Andaman and Nicobar Command being the only tri-service theatre command in existence since 2001.





Singh also underlined the importance of reducing dependence on foreign military hardware. He said the Indian private sector could collaborate with foreign manufacturers to boost domestic production. He noted that all three services are pursuing indigenous manufacturing as part of the broader self-reliance program in defence.





In addition, he pointed to the growing role of advanced technologies such as predictive artificial intelligence and digital twin modelling in defence planning. These tools, he explained, can forecast future scenarios and provide better understanding of potential situations, allowing the military to prepare accordingly.





The Air Chief’s remarks come after former Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan submitted a collective proposal on Theaterisation before retiring in May. The current CDS is reviewing the framework with stakeholders to give it final shape. The government is expected to take a decision after considering all inputs, but no official timeline has been announced.





Theatre commands, once implemented, would represent a fundamental shift in India’s military structure. Their success will depend not only on structural integration but also on doctrinal clarity and operational synergy across the services.





Agencies







