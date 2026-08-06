



The Nuclear Energy Mission announced in the Union Budget 2025–26 has set a clear objective to design, develop and operationalise at least five indigenous small modular reactors. This initiative is part of a broader plan to achieve 100 GWe nuclear power generation capacity by 2047.





The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre has taken the lead in developing three demonstration reactors, namely the 220 MWe Bharat Small Modular Reactor, the 55 MWe Small Modular Reactor, and the High Temperature Gas Cooled Reactor with a capacity of up to 5 MWth for hydrogen production.





Based on operational experience, the capacity of the Bharat Small Modular Reactor is envisaged to be augmented to 300 MWe.





BARC has pursued indigenous development of these reactors in collaboration with domestic industries, leveraging expertise gained from the design and construction of pressurised heavy water reactors. The necessary technology for development and deployment is already available in the country, and most equipment lies within the manufacturing capability of Indian industries with technological support from BARC.





Special materials such as the Advanced Purified Reactor Vessel Alloy have been developed indigenously, along with forging technology for reactor pressure vessels of both the Bharat Small Modular Reactor and the SMR-55. The control rod drive mechanism has also been developed in-house.





The Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India Act, enacted in December 2025, provides a coherent legislative framework for nuclear energy. It enables private sector participation in research and innovation for peaceful applications under license and safety authorisation, while retaining sovereign control.





The act strengthens the regulatory framework by granting statutory status to the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board, ensuring stringent oversight. It also reforms the liability regime to align with international conventions, introducing a graded liability system based on facility type and reactor capacity, thereby opening the sector to wider participation.





The Atomic Energy Regulatory Board has specified safety requirements for nuclear power plants based on light water reactors, pressurised heavy water reactors, and sodium cooled fast reactors. These requirements are aligned with international benchmarks, including those of the International Atomic Energy Agency.





The regulatory processes established by AERB are generally technology neutral, allowing them to be applied to advanced reactors such as SMRs, with only minor technology-specific reviews required.





Under the Nuclear Energy Mission, a budgetary provision of ₹20,000 crore has been allocated for research, development, and deployment of small modular reactors. Significant progress has already been made.





The Bharat Small Modular Reactor has received in-principle approval for engineering and construction, with administrative and financial sanction cleared by the Atomic Energy Commission and approval granted by the Empowered Technology Group. Tarapur in Maharashtra has been approved as the site. The SMR-55 has also received in-principle approval for engineering and construction, with Tarapur designated as its site.





The High Temperature Gas Cooled Reactor has received in-principle approval, with BARC Vizag approved as the site. Siting consent has been received, and terms of reference for environmental clearances have been issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.





The estimated construction time for these demonstration reactors is between 60 and 72 months from receipt of financial approval. These projects represent a major step in India’s nuclear energy program, combining indigenous technological capability, strengthened regulatory oversight, and legislative reforms to ensure safe, efficient, and scalable deployment of small modular reactors.





They are expected to play a pivotal role in meeting rising energy demand, supporting hydrogen production, and contributing to long-term energy security and decarbonisation goals.





PIB







