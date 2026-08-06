



India is advancing naval training by integrating next-generation wargaming systems and expendable aerial target drones, designed to simulate anti-ship missiles and hostile drones.





These technologies are reshaping how warship crews prepare for modern threats, combining anti-drone simulation with realistic live-fire exercises to strengthen maritime defence.





India’s naval training transformation is centred on the introduction of advanced wargaming systems and anti-drone simulation technologies.





The Ministry of Defence has issued a request for information for next-generation expendable aerial targets, formally designated as Expendable Aerial Target (Next Generation) or EAT-NG. These drones are intended to replicate the speed, manoeuvres, and flight profiles of modern sea-skimming missiles, providing naval crews with realistic combat scenarios during live-fire exercises.









Unlike reusable drones, the EAT-NG platforms are designed to be destroyed during training engagements. This ensures that warship crews experience authentic conditions when practising missile and gun system operations.





The drones must achieve speeds of at least 300 metres per second, sustain flight for up to 60 minutes, and operate at altitudes as low as five metres above sea level. They are also required to execute sustained 2G turns, mimicking the agility of contemporary anti-ship threats.





The ground control stations for these drones are expected to manage at least six targets simultaneously, with full autonomous flight capability along pre-programmed routes. In case of data-link failure, the system must remain recoverable.





To enhance realism, the drones will feature low radar cross-sections by default, with options to increase radar signatures using transponders or corner reflectors. Post-engagement analysis will be supported by acoustic miss-distance indicators capable of detecting incoming fire within a radius of ten metres.





Operational flexibility is a key requirement. The drones should be launchable from ships or shore facilities using rocket-assisted take-off and must function effectively in sea state 3 conditions and winds of up to 30 knots.





After ditching at sea, they are expected to remain afloat long enough for recovery by boat or helicopter. The projected service life of the system is around fifteen years, ensuring long-term utility for naval training programs.





This initiative is closely tied to India’s broader push for defence self-reliance under the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision. The Defence Research and Development Organisation has already developed the Abhyas high-speed target drone, which has completed trials and entered mass production.





The EAT-NG procurement process emphasises indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured systems, reinforcing India’s commitment to reducing dependency on foreign suppliers.





The integration of naval wargaming and anti-drone simulation technologies reflects India’s recognition of evolving maritime threats. Hostile drones and advanced anti-ship missiles pose significant challenges to naval operations, and training with realistic simulations ensures that crews are prepared to counter them effectively.





These developments also highlight the growing role of indigenous defence start-ups and research institutions in shaping India’s military modernisation.





By combining advanced wargaming systems with anti-drone simulations, India is building a robust framework for maritime defence readiness. This transformation ensures that naval personnel are equipped with the skills and experience necessary to safeguard national interests in increasingly contested waters.





Agencies







