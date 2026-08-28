



India and China will now focus on how best to operationalise the eight‑point consensus reached during the 25th round of Special Representatives’ talks on the boundary question.





The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that both sides are committed to working out the modalities for activating the agreed measures.





MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal explained that the SR talks concluded in Beijing with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. He noted that both sides agreed on an eight‑point agenda, and the next step is to determine how it can be implemented or inhibited depending on circumstances.





When asked about the timeline for activation, Jaiswal emphasised that the two countries must jointly work out the modalities before moving forward. This reflects the complexity of the boundary issue and the need for careful coordination.





The 25th round of SR talks was held in Beijing on August 25. Doval and Wang Yi engaged in a candid and in‑depth exchange of views on the India‑China boundary question. The discussions reaffirmed the commitment of both countries to follow the guidance of their leaders and to maintain peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control.





Both sides reiterated their commitment to negotiations for a framework to settle the boundary question. This will be pursued in line with the 2005 Agreement on Political Parameters and Guiding Principles for Settlement of the India‑China Boundary Question, as well as consensus reached during earlier SR talks.





As part of the agreed measures, the Expert Group on Boundary Delimitation and the Working Group on Border Management under the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination will advance discussions on an “Early and Substantial Harvest.” Their first responsibility will be to finalise their respective terms of reference, which will provide a structured framework for future engagement.





The two countries agreed that any situation arising on the ground would be addressed promptly through existing diplomatic and military channels. These include the WMCC, local commander‑level meetings and other agreed mechanisms. The aim is to resolve outstanding issues and avoid misunderstandings or miscalculations along the LAC.





India and China also discussed ways to improve their understanding of the LAC in appropriate areas. This is intended to strengthen border management and prevent tensions from escalating.





Under the new arrangements, two additional meeting points were agreed for General Level Mechanism or Senior Highest Military Commander meetings. Two additional channels for border military hotlines in the Eastern and Middle Sectors were also established. These steps are expected to enhance communication and coordination between the two militaries.





The talks also noted progress in trans‑border cooperation. India welcomed China’s efforts to increase the number of batches for the Kailash‑Manasarovar Yatra in Tibet. Both sides also welcomed the reopening of three designated border trading points. They agreed to strengthen cooperation and exchanges in border trade, pilgrimage and other areas.





The two countries stated that such cooperation would help create an atmosphere of dialogue, peace, consultation and cooperation in the border areas. This reflects a broader effort to stabilise relations while addressing sensitive issues.





On trans‑border rivers, India and China agreed to hold the next meeting of the Expert‑Level Mechanism in September. They will maintain communication on hydrological data sharing and renewal of relevant memoranda of understanding. Cooperation on rivers remains vital given their origin in Tibet and flow into India and other countries.





The two sides also agreed that the 26th round of SR talks will be held in India in 2027. This ensures continuity in dialogue and signals a long‑term commitment to resolving the boundary question.





The latest discussions highlight New Delhi and Beijing’s determination to consolidate progress in managing the boundary issue. Diplomatic and military mechanisms remain central to maintaining peace and tranquillity along the LAC, while broader cooperation in trade, pilgrimage and river management adds stability to bilateral relations.





ANI







