



Russia has delivered its third batch of Su-35S fighters in 2026, though the exact number remains undisclosed. The aircraft were handed over after factory testing at Komsomolsk-on-Amur, marking continued expansion of Su-35 production despite export commitments to Iran and ongoing combat losses in Ukraine.





The Russian Aerospace Forces have received a new batch of Su-35 long-range air superiority fighters, marking the third such delivery announced this year. The first and second batches were reported in April and May, while the latest handover occurred in late August.





The precise number of aircraft in this batch has not been disclosed, although imagery released by the United Aircraft Corporation showed at least two fighters. All aircraft underwent a full cycle of factory testing before being ferried to their operational base.





A pilot quoted by state media highlighted the Su-35’s versatility, noting its ability to intercept air targets at long range, cover strike groups and ground targets, destroy unmanned aerial vehicles, and deliver precision strikes against both ground and surface targets.





The fighter is also used for reconnaissance, uncovering enemy positions deep beyond the line of contact. Russian officials emphasised that the aircraft can operate under varied conditions with multiple types of weapons.





The Su-35 is one of four fighter types currently being procured by the Russian Armed Forces, alongside the Su-30SM2, Su-34M, and the Su-57 fifth generation fighter.





While the Su-30 has been modernised to narrow performance gaps, the Su-35 retains advantages due to its design philosophy, which integrated advanced systems from the outset. This has resulted in lower weight, reduced complexity, and superior performance compared to its derivatives.





In May 2025, United Aircraft Corporation General Director Vadim Badekha confirmed that efforts were underway to expand Su-35 production.





However, deliveries to the Russian Aerospace Forces are expected to slow in 2026 and 2027, as production capacity at the Komsomolsk-on-Amur Aviation Plant is heavily committed to fulfilling large export orders for Iran. Twenty fighters have already been produced for the Iranian Air Force, with another 28 ordered.





Foreign interest in the Su-35 remains significant. Ninety-six fighters have been ordered by overseas clients, excluding 35 cancelled contracts. Iran accounts for half of these orders, while China procured 24 primarily for testing and technology transfer in the mid-2010s. Algeria and Ethiopia have ordered 18 and six respectively.





Domestic procurements have exceeded initial projections, with the program originally expected to produce 100 fighters for domestic use and 100 for export. Instead, Russian orders alone have surpassed these figures, with over 150 Su-35s built to date.





The fighter continues to undergo incremental modernisation. A major milestone was achieved in 2025 with the integration of the R-77M air-to-air missile, significantly enhancing its combat capability. The Su-35 has been Russia’s principal air superiority fighter in the Ukrainian theatre, though losses have been recorded. Open-source databases list nine Su-35s destroyed since the full-scale invasion began, including one shot down on the eastern front in July 2026.





The future of the Su-35 program will depend on balancing domestic requirements with export commitments, as well as the aircraft’s performance relative to the more advanced Su-57. Despite challenges, the Su-35 remains central to Russia’s air combat strategy, with production continuing steadily at Komsomolsk-on-Amur.





Agencies







