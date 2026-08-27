India and China have reached an eight‑point consensus designed to maintain peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control. The agreement also aims to strengthen border management mechanisms and advance negotiations towards a settlement of the long‑standing boundary question.





This understanding was achieved during the 25th round of talks between the Special Representatives of both countries held in Beijing.





India’s Special Representative and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met with China’s Special Representative Wang Yi, who is a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs. The two leaders held a candid and in‑depth exchange of views on the boundary question.





According to the Ministry of External Affairs, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to the guidance provided by their respective leaders. They agreed that maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas was essential for creating an atmosphere conducive to the healthy and steady development of bilateral relations.





The two sides also reaffirmed their commitment to advancing negotiations on a framework for settlement of the boundary question in accordance with the 2005 Agreement on Political Parameters and Guiding Principles for Settlement of the India‑China Boundary Question.





They also referred to the consensus reached during subsequent Special Representatives’ talks. The objective remains to find a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable solution to the boundary dispute.





A significant outcome of the latest talks was the decision to advance discussions on an “Early and Substantial Harvest” in the areas of boundary delimitation and border management. The Expert Group on Boundary Delimitation and the Working Group on Border Management under the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination will take forward these discussions. Their first task will be to finalise their respective Terms of Reference, providing a structured framework for future engagement.





India and China agreed that any situation arising on the ground would be addressed promptly through existing diplomatic and military channels. These include the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination, local commander‑level meetings and other agreed mechanisms.





The two sides discussed measures to improve their understanding of the Line of Actual Control in appropriate areas, aiming to strengthen border management and prevent misunderstandings and miscalculations from escalating into larger tensions.





As part of efforts to improve communication and border management, the two countries agreed on two additional meeting points for the General Level Mechanism or Senior Highest Military Commander meetings.





They also agreed to establish two additional channels of border military hotlines in the Eastern and Middle Sectors. These additional communication mechanisms are expected to provide the two militaries with more avenues for direct contact during situations requiring immediate clarification or coordination.





The talks also covered trans‑border cooperation. India appreciated China’s efforts to increase the number of batches for the Kailash‑Manasarovar Yatra undertaken by Indian pilgrims in the Tibet Autonomous Region.





Both sides welcomed the reopening of three designated border trading points and agreed to strengthen exchanges and cooperation in border trade, pilgrimage and other areas. The two countries said such cooperation would help create an atmosphere of dialogue, peace, consultation and cooperation in the border areas.





India and China further agreed to convene the next meeting of the Expert‑Level Mechanism on Trans‑border Rivers in September. The two sides will maintain communication on issues including hydrological data sharing and renewal of relevant memoranda of understanding.





Cooperation on trans‑border rivers has remained an important component of India‑China engagement, given the rivers originating in the Tibetan region that flow downstream into India and other countries.





The two sides also agreed that the 26th round of talks between the Special Representatives would be held in India in 2027.





Agencies







