



India has strongly condemned the attack on the Indian mechanised sailing vessel Faize Noore Oliya near Yemeni waters, which later capsized and sank.





Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal issued the statement on Tuesday, confirming that all 14 seafarers, including 13 Indian nationals, were rescued safely.





In his post on X, Sonowal described the incident as an unprovoked attack on a defenceless vessel. He emphasised that the safety of Indian citizens remains the government’s supreme priority and expressed relief that the Yemeni Coast Guard successfully rescued the crew and brought them to the Port of Mokha.





The Minister further stated that he had directed the Director General Maritime Administration to take immediate steps in coordination with all agencies to ensure the security of Indian seafarers operating in the region. He also assured that necessary assistance would be provided to the rescued crew.





Reports from Anadolu News Agency, citing Yemen’s government‑aligned National Resistance Forces, indicated that the vessel was attacked while sailing approximately 13 nautical miles south of Al Hudaydah. The strike caused the vessel to sink, prompting a joint rescue operation by the Yemeni Navy and Coast Guard.





All 14 crew members, including 13 Indian sailors and one Yemeni national, were taken to safety and provided medical assistance. No casualties were reported during the incident.





The National Resistance Forces, deployed along Yemen’s western coast near the Bab al‑Mandab Strait, are led by Tareq Saleh, a member of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council. Their presence underscores the strategic importance of the region, which has witnessed a resurgence of attacks against commercial vessels.





The incident has heightened concerns over maritime security in the Red Sea and the Bab al‑Mandab Strait. On 20 July, the Houthi group announced a so‑called naval blockade on Saudi Arabia, leading Riyadh to warn of firm responses to threats against its shipping.





The Bab al‑Mandab Strait is a critical international shipping corridor, linking the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and the Arabian Sea. It serves as a vital artery for global trade, particularly energy supplies, and any disruption poses significant risks to international commerce and maritime stability.





ANI







