



India has intensified its relief operations in Nepal following the catastrophic Bhote Koshi River floods of 26 August. Both air and land support have been mobilised to assist in rescue and relief efforts.





Significant progress has been achieved in safeguarding stranded citizens. A total of 108 Indian nationals have been rescued from affected areas in Nepal.





Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed in a post on X that as of 22:30 hours on Saturday, 108 Indian nationals had been rescued.





He further stated that contact has been re-established with 40 Indian nationals. Local government sources confirmed that 598 Indian nationals have safely crossed into Nepal from China.





Jaiswal also informed that around 900 Indian nationals are currently waiting to depart China. They remain safe, with the Indian Embassy in Beijing maintaining active contact. Efforts are ongoing to trace 275 Indian nationals and 128 Persons of Indian Origin who are still reported missing.





In another post, Jaiswal shared the Indian Embassy in Nepal’s press release regarding the identification of mortal remains of victims of the flash flood. The release provided helpline numbers and an email ID for assistance.





External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar announced that a fourth Indian Air Force flight carrying 11 tons of emergency assistance has been dispatched to Kathmandu.





He highlighted India’s infrastructure support, noting that 16 trucks carrying equipment for a 230-foot Single Lane Modular Steel Bridge have already reached Nepal. Equipment for seven additional Bailey bridges will be dispatched shortly, accompanied by technical teams for swift installation to restore land connectivity.





With the latest dispatch, India has airlifted a total of 68.5 tons of relief material to Kathmandu. Supplies include medicines, portable generator sets, food packets, water purification tablets, and heavy technical equipment.





Dr Jaishankar reaffirmed India’s solidarity, emphasising New Delhi’s commitment to stand by Nepal throughout the relief and reconstruction phase.





On the ground, Nepal’s state machinery is operating at maximum capacity to manage the aftermath of the devastating floods. Prime Minister Balen Shah declared that the Government of Nepal remains on high alert and will continue to operate at full capacity until every flood-affected citizen is safe and rehabilitated.





Combined search and rescue teams, technical units, and international aid are working around the clock to locate missing persons and restore essential infrastructure.





India’s latest mission underscores its readiness to combine logistical support, medical expertise, and technical rescue capabilities to bolster Nepal’s disaster response. The coordinated efforts highlight the scale of international solidarity in addressing one of Nepal’s most severe disasters since the 2015 earthquake.





ANI







