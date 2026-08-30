



Avantel Limited has secured a major contract worth ₹117.88 crore from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), under the Ministry of Defence, for the development, installation and commissioning of a ground segment hub dedicated to voice and data communication.





The company confirmed the award on Saturday, 29 August, marking a significant milestone in its expanding portfolio of defence communication solutions.





The contract is scheduled to be executed by February 2029. It involves the creation of a ground communication hub that will serve as a critical infrastructure for secure and reliable communication across defence networks.





The agreement also includes a warranty period of 36 months, ensuring sustained operational support and reliability for the systems deployed.





This latest order builds upon Avantel’s earlier success in securing a ₹459.9 crore rate contract from Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses earlier this year. That contract covered the supply and maintenance of satellite communication equipment, highlighting Avantel’s growing role in India’s defence communication ecosystem.





The Zetwerk agreement included both equipment supply and long-term maintenance support, reinforcing the company’s expertise in delivering end-to-end solutions.





The domestic DRDO contract is structured to be executed over three years. It encompasses the manufacturing and supply of satellite communication systems, backed by a one-year comprehensive onsite warranty and a five-year annual maintenance contract (AMC).





This layered support framework ensures that the systems remain operationally effective and resilient over extended periods, a necessity for mission-critical defence applications.





Avantel’s consistent success in securing large-scale contracts reflects the increasing reliance on indigenous defence technology providers. The company has established itself as a trusted partner in delivering advanced communication systems that align with India’s strategic objectives under initiatives such as Atmanirbhar Bharat. By focusing on indigenous solutions, Avantel contributes to reducing dependence on foreign suppliers and strengthening India’s technological sovereignty.





The ground communication hub project is expected to play a pivotal role in enhancing India’s defence communication infrastructure. It will provide secure voice and data channels, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity for defence operations.





This capability is vital for operational readiness, command and control, and strategic coordination across diverse theatres of operation.





Avantel’s expanding portfolio, including the DRDO and Zetwerk contracts, demonstrates its ability to deliver complex communication systems that meet stringent defence requirements.





The company’s expertise in satellite communication and ground infrastructure positions it as a key player in India’s defence modernisation program. With the execution timeline extending to 2029, the project will contribute significantly to India’s long-term defence preparedness.





Agencies







