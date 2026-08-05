



India has reaffirmed its commitment to the Chabahar Port project in Iran, with the Ministry of External Affairs stating that it remains in contact with all partners and stakeholders involved in the operation.





MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, responding to questions during a regular media briefing, emphasised that New Delhi continues to engage actively with all concerned parties to ensure the smooth functioning of the port despite recent challenges.





The government had earlier informed the Lok Sabha that it is working closely with stakeholders to address the implications of the expiry of the United States’ conditional sanctions waiver for the project.





Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh highlighted that India Ports Global Limited (IPGL), through its wholly owned subsidiary India Ports Global Chabahar Free Zone (IPGCFZ), has been operating the port since 2018. He underlined that the project was conceptualised to provide vital connectivity to Afghanistan for reconstruction and economic development, while also boosting India’s trade and economic linkages with Central Asia.





India has already fulfilled its financial commitment of USD 120 million under the main contract signed between IPGL and Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organisation (PMO) on 13 May 2024.





The final tranche of this amount was transferred in August 2025, ensuring that India met its obligations in full.





The contract, signed for a period of ten years, covers the operation of the Shahid-Beheshti Terminal at Chabahar Port, a facility central to India’s regional connectivity strategy.





The expiry of the US sanctions waiver on 26 April 2026 has added complexity to the project, but the government has reiterated that it remains engaged with all stakeholders to mitigate the impact of this development.





The port continues to be seen as a strategic asset, providing India with access to Afghanistan and Central Asia while bypassing Pakistan. It also strengthens India’s role in the International North-South Transport Corridor, linking South Asia with Eurasia.





Chabahar has long been viewed as a gateway for India’s outreach to Afghanistan and Central Asia, offering a reliable route for humanitarian supplies and trade.





The port’s operation under IPGL has been a cornerstone of India’s regional connectivity program, with the government determined to ensure its continuity despite external pressures.





The project also aligns with India’s broader strategic interests in maintaining a foothold in the region, countering competing influences, and securing access to energy and trade routes.





ANI







