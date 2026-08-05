



The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has launched a formal inquiry into META Platforms Inc. over allegations linked to advertisements associated with Child Sexual Exploitative and Abuse Material.





The move comes after the Commission examined META’s reply to a notice issued on 3 July 2026. The notice was based on a BBC Eye investigation that raised concerns about the alleged presence of advertisements connected to exploitative child material on META’s platforms.





Government sources confirmed that the Commission had taken suo motu cognisance of the BBC Eye report and sought clarification from META. The company submitted its response about a week after receiving the notice.





After reviewing the reply, the Commission has now decided to institute a formal inquiry to determine the factual position and circumstances surrounding the allegations. The inquiry will assess both the findings of the BBC Eye investigation and METAs explanations before arriving at its conclusions.





The scope and timeline of the inquiry have not yet been disclosed. The Commission is expected to rely on the material available during the proceedings to establish the facts of the matter.





META has not issued any fresh public statement following the announcement of the inquiry. The company had earlier faced scrutiny in India over content moderation practices, including its handling of sensitive political material.





This development marks the latest regulatory action by the child rights body in connection with allegations flagged in the BBC Eye report. It underscores growing concerns about the accountability of global technology companies in preventing the circulation of harmful and exploitative content.





The inquiry is likely to intensify debate over the adequacy of safeguards employed by social media platforms to detect and block exploitative material. It also highlights the increasing role of statutory bodies in India in monitoring digital platforms for compliance with child protection standards.





ANI







