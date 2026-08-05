



India has declared that it will do whatever is necessary to safeguard its national interests following reports of Pakistan deploying nearly 250 Chinese SH-15 self-propelled howitzers along formations facing India.





At the Ministry of External Affairs’ weekly briefing, spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated India’s firm stance against cross-border terrorism and emphasised that the country remains fully prepared to defend itself.





He recalled Operation Sindoor as proof of India’s resolve, stressing that terrorism must stop and India will act decisively whenever required.





The remarks came after reports confirmed Pakistan’s artillery modernisation program, which included the induction of SH-15 systems ordered from China in 2019. Deliveries began in 2022, followed by a second batch in 2023.





Pakistan has also secured a technology-transfer agreement to manufacture the guns at Heavy Industries Taxila. Known as the PCL-181 in China, the SH-15 can fire multiple types of ammunition with ranges exceeding 50 kilometres using rocket-assisted projectiles.





These systems have been deployed in Gujranwala, Sialkot and Jalalpur Jattan sectors opposite India, particularly around the Shakargarh Bulge, and were also used during Operation Sindoor. Retired Lieutenant General P.R. Shankar noted that the acquisition significantly boosts Pakistan’s conventional firepower, complementing its Army Rocket Force and enhancing long-range strike capability.





Jaiswal also criticised the recently held local elections in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, describing them as a complete farce. He alleged that Pakistani forces had killed at least 90 civilians since June during a crackdown on public protests.





According to him, Islamabad attempted to mask repression and intimidation with hollow electoral exercises, while the reality was bullets, blackouts and widespread discontent. He urged the international community to hold Pakistan accountable for its actions.





Responding to a query about a viral video in which Lashkar-e-Taiba members claimed that 30 to 40 of their commanders had been killed, allegedly by Indian agencies, Jaiswal declined to comment on specifics but reiterated India’s longstanding position. He emphasised that all countries must take strong action against cross-border terrorism and dismantle terrorist infrastructure operating from Pakistani soil.





Meanwhile, India continues to modernise its own artillery under the Field Artillery Rationalisation Plan. The Army has inducted several 155mm platforms, including the M777 ultra-light howitzer, the K-9 Vajra self-propelled gun and the indigenous Dhanush artillery gun.





Orders have been placed for 307 Advanced Towed Artillery Gun Systems developed domestically. India is also advancing work on a wheeled Mounted Gun System based on the ATAGS platform, which has already undergone initial firing trials.





These developments underline India’s determination to maintain parity and strengthen its deterrence posture in the face of Pakistan’s artillery upgrades.





Agencies







