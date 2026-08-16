



The Indian Army’s Armoured Corps is steadily advancing towards a more connected and autonomous battlefield through the adoption of Manned-Unmanned Teaming systems. This initiative reflects a broader transformation in modern warfare, where human crews and robotic platforms are integrated into a seamless combat network.





The MUM-T system is designed to bring together unmanned ground vehicles, unmanned aerial vehicles, and a centralised Command and Control Station.





These assets will be equipped with customised electro-optical and infrared sensors, thermal imaging, LiDAR, and other advanced sensor suites. Such integration ensures comprehensive situational awareness, enabling commanders to monitor, detect, and respond to threats across multiple domains.





The unmanned ground vehicle at the heart of this system is expected to deliver a payload capacity in the range of 500 to 1,000 kilograms. It will operate at speeds of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour and sustain endurance of up to 10 to 12 hours in hybrid configuration. This endurance is critical for extended missions in contested environments, where reliability and persistence are essential.





Autonomous navigation capabilities will be a defining feature of the UGV. With simultaneous localisation and mapping, obstacle avoidance, and secure communications, the platform will be able to manoeuvre independently in complex terrain.





These attributes reduce the need for constant operator input, allowing the vehicle to function effectively in high-risk zones.





The system is envisaged to support a wide range of payloads, including Remote Weapon Stations, Medium Machine Guns, and Anti-Tank Guided Missiles. Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance payloads will further enhance its battlefield utility.





Integration with UAVs and loitering munitions will provide layered offensive and defensive options, ensuring that the UGV is not just a support asset but a core combat enabler.





This approach aligns with global trends in autonomous warfare, where manned-unmanned teaming is increasingly seen as the future of armoured operations. By combining human decision-making with robotic precision, the Indian Army aims to reduce risks to personnel while maximising battlefield effectiveness.





The emphasis on hybrid endurance, secure communications, and multi-role payloads underscores the ambition to create a versatile platform capable of adapting to diverse mission profiles.





The development of such systems also reflects India’s broader defence modernisation program, which prioritises indigenous innovation and integration of advanced technologies.





By fielding UGVs with high payload capacity, long endurance, and autonomous capabilities, the Armoured Corps is positioning itself to operate in a networked, multi-domain environment where speed, survivability, and connectivity are decisive factors.





Agencies







