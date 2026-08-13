



India’s defence exports have surged to a record ₹38,424 crore in FY26, with BrahMos leading the charge, but the next boom is expected to come from drones, loitering munitions, precision-guided weapons, advanced electronics, and autonomous systems.





The country is now positioning itself to achieve its ambitious ₹50,000-crore export target by 2029-30 by diversifying beyond missiles into cutting-edge technologies.





India’s defence export story has long been dominated by the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, which remains the flagship of its global sales. However, the changing nature of warfare is reshaping demand. Modern conflicts increasingly rely on drones, loitering munitions, precision-guided systems, electronic warfare, and autonomous platforms rather than only traditional missiles, tanks, or fighter jets.





The fiscal year 2026 saw exports rise nearly 63% from the previous year, with India supplying defence equipment to over 80 countries. The number of exporters has also grown to 145, reflecting the expanding ecosystem of private firms and public sector units contributing to this surge. Private companies accounted for ₹17,353 crore of exports, while defence PSUs contributed ₹21,071 crore.





Among the emerging technologies, drones are at the forefront. Armed UAVs, Kamikaze drones, and long-range loitering munitions are attracting global interest.





Systems like IG Defence’s KAL drone, capable of flying up to 1,000 km with a payload of 50 kg, exemplify India’s push into autonomous strike platforms. These systems are cheaper than traditional missiles yet highly effective, making them attractive to countries seeking cost-efficient modernisation.





Precision-guided munitions and smart bombs are another area of focus. DRDO, in collaboration with IIT-Madras and Munitions India, is working on converting conventional artillery shells into precision-guided rounds. This reflects a shift towards selling not just platforms but also the critical electronics and guidance systems that make weapons smarter.





Electronic warfare systems, radars, and counter-UAS technologies are also gaining traction. Products like the Akash air-defence system, Swathi weapon-locating radar, Pinaka rocket launchers, and ATAGS artillery guns have already found overseas buyers. Armenia, the Philippines, and other countries have placed orders, signalling confidence in India’s expanding portfolio.





Beyond platforms, the “intelligence layer” inside weapons—fuses, sensors, and guidance electronics—is becoming a major export opportunity.





Companies like Ammunic Systems argue that India’s future lies in exporting the brains of weapons, not just the hardware. This could open a much larger market, as nations seek subsystems to upgrade their existing arsenals.





India’s defence industry is also diversifying into aircraft components, helicopters, fast interceptor boats, torpedoes, and protective equipment. Bangalore-based firms are contributing significantly to avionics and electronics, strengthening India’s reputation as a supplier of advanced subsystems.





The government’s target of ₹50,000 crore in defence exports by 2029-30 appears achievable given current momentum. Global geopolitical tensions are driving rearmament, and India’s mix of affordability, indigenous innovation, and expanding product range positions it well to capture this demand.





The next phase of India’s defence export boom will not be defined by a single weapon like BrahMos but by a broad basket of technologies—drones, precision electronics, autonomous systems, and smart munitions. By focusing on these areas, India aims to secure its place as a major global defence exporter in the coming decade.





Agencies







