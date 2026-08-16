



The Indian Army is accelerating its artillery modernisation with indigenous Pinaka rocket systems, having already inducted the 75‑km guided variant and now preparing contracts for the 120‑km Long Range Guided Rocket by late 2026.





Expansion to ten Pinaka regiments is underway, with TATA Advanced Systems and L&T Defence playing key roles in manufacturing and upgrades.





The Indian Army has cleared flight tests and inducted initial manufacturing batches of the guided 75‑km Pinaka rockets. These precision‑guided munitions use inertial navigation combined with GPS and India’s NavIC system to deliver accurate strikes. Their induction has already bolstered artillery firepower along sensitive border sectors.





The next major milestone is the 120‑km Long Range Guided Rocket variant. Trials have been successfully conducted, including a December 2025 test that demonstrated flawless precision at maximum range.





Defence reports indicate that contracting milestones for this longer‑range system are targeted for late 2026, marking a significant leap in India’s deep‑strike capability.





The Army has operationalised its seventh Pinaka regiment and is preparing the eighth to become combat‑ready by the end of 2026. Deliveries from earlier contracts are continuing, with plans to field ten regiments by 2027.





Long‑term objectives aim at expanding the fleet to around twenty‑two regiments, replacing ageing Soviet‑origin BM‑21 Grad systems that are nearing the end of their service life.





Each Pinaka regiment consists of three batteries, with six launchers per battery. A single battery can unleash seventy‑two rockets in about forty‑four seconds, saturating a zone of roughly 1,000 by 800 metres.





This provides devastating suppression against enemy troop concentrations, logistics hubs, and artillery positions. The launchers are mounted on high‑mobility vehicles produced by Bharat Earth Movers Limited using the Tatra chassis, enabling rapid deployment and relocation after firing.





The Pinaka family has evolved through several variants. The MK‑I offered a range of 37–40 km, while the MK‑II extended this to 60 km. The guided variant now reaches 75–90 km with pinpoint accuracy.





The upcoming 120‑km LRGR will further extend strike depth, offering India a cost‑effective alternative to foreign systems such as Israel’s EXTRA rocket. France has already shown interest in the LRGR following its successful trials.





TATA Advanced Systems has been awarded contracts to overhaul and upgrade in‑service Pinaka systems, ensuring sustained availability and peak performance.





L&T Defence is also a key partner in domestic manufacturing. These collaborations highlight the growing role of India’s private sector in defence production, aligned with the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.





Operationally, the LRGR’s trajectory peaks at high altitude before descending precisely on target. Multiple warhead options, including high explosive pre‑fragmented, penetration cum blast, thermobaric, and cluster munitions, make it versatile for diverse battlefield scenarios. This flexibility allows the Army to neutralise fortified positions and high‑value targets deep inside adversary territory.





The expansion of Pinaka regiments reflects lessons learned from recent border clashes, where rapid, area‑saturation firepower proved critical. By scaling up indigenous rocket artillery, the Army is reducing dependence on imports and strengthening deterrence along both northern and western borders.





The Defence Acquisition Council has already cleared the LRGR project for induction. With contracts expected by late 2026, the Indian Army is poised to significantly enhance its long‑range strike capacity, reinforcing its artillery modernisation program and deep‑strike dominance.





Agencies



